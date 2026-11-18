The equation between Scout and Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house appears to be going through another difficult phase. In a recent moment that has caught viewers’ attention, Love was seen crying while Scout chose not to engage with her. Instead of reacting to her emotional state or trying to comfort her, Scout simply walked away. The moment has sparked several reactions on social media, with many viewers discussing his decision to maintain distance.

Scout chooses to walk away as Love gets emotional

The incident has become a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers because of the changing dynamics between the two contestants. Love was visibly upset and crying, while Scout appeared unwilling to get involved in the situation. He did not stop to speak to her and continued walking, leaving her behind.

The moment has attracted attention because viewers have been closely following Scout and Love’s interactions throughout the season. Their equation has seen several emotional moments, disagreements and changes in their understanding of each other. This latest incident has added another chapter to their ongoing story inside the house.

Love was crying , Scout literally ignored her and just walked away , W ScoutThis is so satisfying , I’m just loving this#BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #LoveGill https://t.co/JTD295WCwp — (@Tarun_Corre) November 17, 2026

Social media reactions pour in

Following the moment, social media users began sharing their opinions about Scout’s reaction. Several viewers appeared to support his decision to walk away, while others discussed Love’s emotional state.

One viewer wrote, “Love was crying , Scout literally ignored her and just walked away , W Scout 😭🔥 This is so satisfying , I’m just loving this 😭❤️”

The reaction reflects how divided and emotionally invested viewers have become in the contestants’ changing relationships. The hashtags #BiggBoss20, #ScoutOP and #LoveGill have also become part of the online conversation surrounding the incident.

Scout and Love’s changing equation

Reality shows like Bigg Boss often bring personal equations under pressure, with contestants having to deal with disagreements, emotional situations and differences in expectations. Scout’s decision to walk away rather than respond to Love’s tears has given viewers another moment to discuss.

Whether this distance between the two contestants continues or they eventually resolve their differences remains to be seen. Their interactions in the coming episodes could provide more clarity about where their relationship stands.

For now, the incident has become another talking point among Bigg Boss 20 followers, with viewers interpreting the moment differently.