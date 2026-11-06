Bigg Boss 20 is witnessing another disagreement between ScoutOP and Love Gill. The two contestants, who have shared several conversations and disagreements inside the house, are once again seen arguing in the latest promo. This time, ScoutOP appears upset with Love and reminds her of the decision he made to stand by her despite their earlier fights.

The promo shows the two contestants involved in a heated exchange. During the argument, ScoutOP tries to explain his position and tells Love that she should understand the importance he gives to their bond. His statement suggests that he feels his efforts and choices are not being understood by her.

ScoutOP questions Love Gill after their argument

Speaking to Love during the confrontation, ScoutOP says, “Itni bhasad hone ke baad bhi maine tumhe choose kiya hain toh samja kar kon kitna value kiss cheez ko rakhta hain”.

Through this statement, ScoutOP reminds Love that he continued to choose her even after their disagreements. He appears to expect her to understand what that decision means to him and how much importance he gives to their association.

#ScoutOP aur Love ke beech chiddi argument. Kya hoga anjaam?Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/ntGRD6e3jM — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 5, 2026

The argument raises questions about where the two contestants stand following their repeated clashes. While their disagreements have brought tension between them, ScoutOP’s latest remark suggests that he wants Love to recognise his side of the situation.

What will happen between ScoutOP and Love Gill?

The latest promo has left viewers curious about how the disagreement will affect their equation in the house. It remains to be seen whether the two contestants will resolve their differences or if this argument will create further distance between them.

With relationships and personal equations playing an important role in the Bigg Boss 20 house, the disagreement between ScoutOP and Love Gill could become another talking point in the upcoming episode.

Bigg Boss 20 airs every night at 9 PM on JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.