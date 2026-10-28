Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP’s mother questions Love Gill’s massage request and calls her reaction dramatic

The controversy involving ScoutOP, Love Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has drawn a reaction from Scout’s mother, Sasmita Singh. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, she questioned why Love asked Scout for a back massage and expressed doubts about her emotional reaction during the episode. She also defended Kaashvi, who faced criticism for raising the issue. However, Sasmita clarified that she did not know Love’s intentions or game plan.

ScoutOP’s mother questions Love Gill’s massage request

When asked whether Love might have taken advantage of Scout’s innocent nature, Sasmita said, “Scout itna innocent hai, usko koi bhi trap kar sakta hai.” She also brought up fellow contestant Aasif Khan, suggesting that he would have understood the situation differently. Explaining her point, she added, “Kyunki woh samajhdaar hai.”

Sasmita then questioned why Love chose Scout for the massage, suggesting that she may have believed he would agree to her request because of his personality. She said, “Love ne Scout ko hi kyun chuna? Woh judge kar chuki hai ki ye innocent hai, usko main jo bolun, woh kar lega.”

Sasmita Singh reacts to Love Gill’s emotional response

Sasmita also referred to Yung DSA’s conversation with Scout about people possibly using him in the game. Recalling his words, she said, “Yung DSA ne bola, ‘Scout tumhe seedhi bana ke chadh rahe hain log.’ Toh woh sahi baat hai.”

However, she stopped short of directly accusing Love of having a particular strategy. She said, “Aise nahi bolungi Love meri beti jaisi hai, uska kya gameplan hai, mujhe nahi pata hai.”

Reacting to Love’s tears during the episode, Sasmita questioned the reason behind her emotional response. She said, “Wahan pe rone ka kuch kaaran nahi hai… woh toh mujhe dramatic lag raha hai,” before asking, “Kis cheez ke liye itna rona?”

Scout’s mom interview Reporter – kya luv ne usko trap me fsaya? She exposed luv gill game. Age luv asif ya kisi ko bhi bolti ki mera per dba to koi bhi nhi dbata lekin #ScoutOP me dbata bcoz bo usko really me behn manta tha. Luv ne scout ka innocent hone ka fayda utaya kr usko trap me fsaya. #BiggBoss20 #BB20 — rntx_silverstone (@Silverston10823) October 27, 2026

ScoutOP’s mother defends Kaashvi Hiranandani

Sasmita also supported Kaashvi, Scout’s girlfriend, who faced mixed reactions after speaking about the controversy during Rohit Shetty hosted Weekend Ka Vaar. She maintained that Kaashvi had not gone too far and believed her comments were intended to help both contestants understand the situation.

“Kaashvi ki koi galti nahi hai. Kaashvi ne kuch zyada nahi bola. Isko log aise bana rahe hain. Agar usne kuch bhi samjhaya, toh dono ki achhai ke liye samjhaya,” she said.

Sasmita’s remarks add another perspective to the ongoing Bigg Boss 20 debate. Her comments reflect her personal views, while the disagreement continues to draw mixed reactions from viewers.