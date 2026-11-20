Another interaction between ScoutOP and Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has caught viewers’ attention. A recent moment involving the two contestants has sparked reactions on social media, with fans discussing Scout’s response when Love reportedly approached him for another conversation.

According to viewers reacting to the incident, Love once again tried to speak to Scout, but he did not show much interest in continuing the discussion. Instead, Scout chose to walk away and go for a cigarette, leaving Love without the conversation she appeared to be seeking.

The moment quickly became a talking point among fans, particularly those who have been following the changing equation between the two contestants.

ScoutOP walks away as Love Gill approaches him

The interaction drew attention because of Scout’s decision not to engage with Love. Some viewers interpreted his reaction as a sign that he did not want to revisit their earlier disagreements or get involved in another emotional discussion.

One fan supported Scout’s decision and described it as a winning moment, writing, “Love came again to talk to Scout and gain sympathy, but Scout simply ignored her and went to smoke a cigarette, W Scout”.

The comment reflects the opinion of viewers who believe Scout has chosen to maintain his distance rather than continue conversations that could lead to further disagreements.

However, the claim that Love was trying to gain sympathy is the fan’s interpretation of the interaction and not an established fact.

Love came again to talk to Scout and gain sympathy,but Scout simply ignored her and went to smoke a cigarette , W Scout 😭Bro wasn’t wrong when he said " My ciggerate is more important "🔥#ScoutOP #LoveGill #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/BZ0RtCwo5j — #Bigboss_Tak 👁 (@sdhtkdhs) November 19, 2026

‘My cigarette is more important’ remark gets attention

Another part of the discussion centred on Scout’s earlier statement, “My ciggerate is more important”. Fans brought up the remark while reacting to his latest decision to walk away from the conversation.

One viewer used a fire emoji to express support for Scout, suggesting that his actions matched the attitude behind his earlier comment.

The moment has also added to the ongoing discussion around Scout and Love’s relationship inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Their interactions have been closely followed by viewers, with fans often taking different sides whenever the two contestants come face to face.

Love came again to talk to Scout and gain sympathy,but Scout simply ignored her and went to smoke a cigarette , W Scout 😭Bro wasn’t wrong when he said " My ciggerate is more important "🔥#ScoutOP #LoveGill #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/BZ0RtCwo5j — #Bigboss_Tak 👁 (@sdhtkdhs) November 19, 2026

Bigg Boss 20 viewers discuss Scout and Love’s equation

Scout’s decision to avoid the conversation has divided the interaction into two clear perspectives among social media users. While some viewers are appreciating his decision to keep his distance, others may see the situation differently.

As the show continues, it remains to be seen whether Scout and Love will resolve their differences or maintain their distance in the coming episodes.