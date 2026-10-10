Shehnaaz Gill has publicly expressed her support for Mahhi Vij, who is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20. Remembering the help she received from Mahhi during her own time on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz said her support would remain unchanged, regardless of how Mahhi performs in the ongoing season. She also made it clear that she is not currently following the reality show and does not know how Mahhi is playing the game.

Shehnaaz Gill explains why she supports Mahhi Vij

Sharing a note on her Instagram story, Shehnaaz spoke about her connection with Mahhi and explained why she continues to stand by her. “I am not following Bigg Boss, so I don’t know how Mahi is playing good or bad. But I’m still supporting her,” Shehnaaz wrote.

She also recalled her own experience inside the Bigg Boss house and said she understood the challenges contestants face while living under constant observation. “I was also on the same platform that Mahhi is on today, and I remember how difficult it was,” Shehnaaz shared.

How Mahhi helped Shehnaaz during Bigg Boss 13

Shehnaaz recalled a difficult period during her Bigg Boss 13 journey when she did not have clothes. According to her, Mahhi stepped in to help her during that time and offered emotional support as well.

“There was a time when I did not even have clothes… Mahhi stepped in and supported me a lot. When I laughed, she laughed with me. When I cried, she cried with me,” she added.

Shehnaaz also praised Mahhi’s nature and explained why their bond continues to matter to her. “She is genuinely such a pure and clean-hearted person; I have seen that side of her, and that’s why no matter how she plays inside the house, I will always support Mahhi.”

Shehnaaz Gill_Pic Courtesy Instagram Story

The Bigg Boss 13 incident behind their bond

During Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz had an altercation with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee over clothes. Mahhi stepped in and arranged for a Mumbai based designer to help her. Mahhi and her former husband, Jay Bhanushali, also publicly supported Shehnaaz during the season.

Her latest message highlights how that support has stayed with Shehnaaz years later, even as Mahhi faces a new reality show challenge.

Bigg Boss 20 episode timings

New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 stream daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar and air at 10:30 PM on Colours TV. Mahhi’s gameplay continues to draw attention, while Shehnaaz’s statement makes it clear that her support comes from their past friendship rather than the contestant’s current performance.