Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer continues to attract attention inside and outside the house. His recent professor rant has become a talking point among viewers and even caught the attention of comedian and actor Vir Das. Qazi’s way of expressing himself during the conversation reminded Vir of a professor, leading him to point out the resemblance. The reaction has added another interesting moment to Qazi’s growing journey on the reality show.

Qazi has been receiving attention for more than just his arguments and conversations inside the house. His personal stories, including the way he has spoken about his wife Hifsa, have also connected with viewers. His openness about his marriage and personal life has helped audiences understand a different side of the contestant beyond the conflicts and tasks that are part of Bigg Boss.

Vir Das Reacts To Qazi Touqeer’s Professor Rant

Qazi’s professor-like manner during his recent rant became a subject of discussion among fans. Vir Das also noticed the similarity and described him as a professor lookalike. While Qazi’s comments inside the house have led to different reactions, Vir’s observation brought a lighter moment to the ongoing conversations around the contestant.

The incident also shows how moments from Bigg Boss can reach beyond the show’s regular audience and attract attention from personalities outside the reality television space.

Straight into BB history books, funniest moment of this season, ICONIC 😭🤣✨.#BB20 • #QaziTouqeer • #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/RP5MpB3d8u — karnataka. (@HaterKarnataka) November 17, 2026

Qazi Touqeer’s Personal Stories Connect With Viewers

Apart from his latest rant, Qazi’s conversations about his wife Hifsa have also received attention. His willingness to discuss his personal life has given viewers a better understanding of his relationships and experiences.

Fans have also noticed his approach towards past disagreements. His decision to move beyond earlier tensions and forgive people has become another part of the discussions around his journey. Despite facing health issues, Qazi has continued participating in the show.

Can I just say. You look like a professor. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 18, 2026

Kashmir Cafe Introduces A Qazi Platter

Qazi’s popularity has also found an interesting mention outside television. A cafe in Kashmir has reportedly introduced a special item called the ‘Qazi Platter’ in his honour. The gesture has caught the attention of his supporters, who have been discussing it on social media.

From Vir Das’ professor lookalike observation to a cafe naming a platter after him, Qazi’s Bigg Boss 20 journey is creating conversations beyond the house.