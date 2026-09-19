Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan is ready to question Mahhi Vij and Scout OP

Salman Khan is back with another Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20, and the latest promo suggests that the host will have plenty to address with the contestants. The promo gives a glimpse of Salman in his familiar Weekend Ka Vaar style as he appears ready to question some of the housemates about their behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house.

Among those who appear to be in the spotlight are Mahhi Vij and Scout OP, also known as Tanmay Singh. The promo indicates that Salman will address their actions and comments made during their time in the house. The show has already seen several disagreements and heated moments between contestants, making the Weekend Ka Vaar episode an opportunity to discuss some of these incidents.

The promo also points towards questions about the fairness of the show. Such comments have become part of the ongoing conversations inside the house, and Salman appears ready to respond to the concerns raised by the contestants. Rather than focusing only on one argument, the episode seems set to look at different aspects of life inside the Bigg Boss house.

The latest promo also brings attention to the varied group of contestants participating in Bigg Boss 20. The season features actors, digital creators and a boxer, bringing people from different professional backgrounds into the same house. Their different personalities and approaches have contributed to several disagreements and discussions during the season.

Salman has previously used Weekend Ka Vaar to speak about contestants’ behaviour, responsibilities and disagreements. In earlier episodes, he has also acknowledged contestants who made an impression during their time in the house, including Qazi Touqeer.

The new promo suggests that the upcoming episode will once again put the contestants under the spotlight. Mahhi Vij and Scout OP appear to be among those who may have to answer questions about their conduct and statements.

With Salman Khan taking charge of the Weekend Ka Vaar, the episode is expected to revisit some of the week’s major developments inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The promo has already set up questions about how the contestants will respond when the host addresses the issues directly.