Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA becomes captain as Room 20 brings a new twist

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought a mix of competition, arguments and emotional moments as the contestants continued to settle into the house. The captaincy task became the main focus of Episode 5, with Yung DSA, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) and Aasif Khan emerging as the main contenders. The task soon led to disagreements between several housemates as they argued over how the game should be played.

Yung DSA was involved in an early argument with Aamrapali Dubey, who questioned his use of what she described as “cheap language”. His disagreements continued during the task when he clashed with Kanika Mann. Yung accused Kanika of charging at him, while she explained that she was only playing the game according to her understanding. Kanika later had another disagreement with Arishfa Khan over shouting and what she called “Bigg Boss wali language”.

After the captaincy task ended, Mahhi Vij announced Yung DSA as the winner. This made him the first captain of Bigg Boss 20. However, his new responsibility came with an immediate challenge. Bigg Boss questioned him about contestants sleeping during the day and other rule violations inside the house.

The episode then moved away from the competition and focused on the long history of Bigg Boss. The contestants were shown a special montage featuring memorable moments from previous seasons. The footage included funny incidents, major arguments and emotional moments involving several former contestants.

Former hosts such as Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan were also featured, along with memorable moments involving OG host Salman Khan. Several contestants became emotional while watching the footage. Mahhi Vij, Aamrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi and Aasif Khan were among those affected by the montage. Moments featuring late Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also brought an emotional response, while Mary Kom struggled to hold back her tears.

The episode also introduced Room 20, a new space inside the house featuring photographs of the current contestants. After becoming captain, Yung was asked to choose whose lifeline he wanted to take and selected Kanika Mann. He was also given the responsibility of dividing household duties among the contestants, making his first captaincy an important part of the season’s early dynamics.