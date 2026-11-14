Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA questions Love Gill’s dependence on Scout OP, says ‘Tera Waqeel hai kya woh?’

The ongoing disagreements inside the Bigg Boss 20 house have taken another turn, with Yung DSA questioning Love Gill over her expectations from fellow contestant Scout OP. During a conversation, Yung directly pointed out that Love repeatedly asks Scout to speak on her behalf and support her during disagreements. His blunt remark has caught the attention of viewers on social media.

The conversation has started discussions among fans, particularly those following the equation between Love and Scout. While Yung’s comment does not necessarily mean he is supporting Scout in every matter, some viewers believe he raised a point that needed to be addressed.

Yung DSA questions Love Gill’s expectations from Scout

During the discussion, Yung questioned why Love keeps asking Scout to speak for her or take her side during arguments. He said, “Har bar Scout ko bolegi mere liye ye bol, Mere liye stand le, Tera Waqeel h kya vo?”

Through this remark, Yung appeared to suggest that Love should express her own opinions and handle her disagreements instead of repeatedly expecting Scout to defend her. His question also brought attention to the growing discussions around Love and Scout’s equation inside the house.

Yung :- ” Har bar Scout ko bolegi mere liye ye bol , Mere liye stand le , Tera Waqeel h kya vo ? ”Even Though not supporting Yung , But thanks for actually saying the truth on Love’s Face , This was Much needed#BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #YungDSA https://t.co/r6uuhHjoeu — (@Tarun_Corre) November 13, 2026

Yung’s remark gets attention from Bigg Boss 20 viewers

A section of viewers on social media appreciated Yung for directly addressing the issue. Even some people who do not necessarily support Yung felt that his observation about Love’s expectations from Scout was worth discussing.

The comment has also brought the relationship dynamics between the contestants back into focus. Scout and Love’s interactions have been a talking point among viewers, with their conversations and disagreements often becoming subjects of discussion.

However, Yung’s remark is specifically about Love expecting Scout to speak on her behalf and take a stand during conflicts. It remains to be seen whether Love responds to his observation or whether the conversation leads to another disagreement inside the house.

With friendships, arguments and changing equations continuing to shape the game, such confrontations are adding another layer to the ongoing Bigg Boss 20 discussions.