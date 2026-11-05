An emotional family message task on Bigg Boss 20 took an unexpected turn when contestant Yung DSA made a shocking confession about his relationship with girlfriend Samiksha, popularly known as Sama. The rapper broke down after hearing a recorded message from his parents during the Diwali special task. However, his conversation with fellow contestant ScoutOP after the message ended became the main talking point.

Yung DSA breaks down after hearing parents’ message

As part of the ‘Sandeshein Aate Hain’ task, contestants were given an opportunity to listen to recorded messages from their families ahead of Diwali. Each housemate had to decide whether to surrender one of their two remaining lives to allow another contestant to hear their family’s message or save it to protect their position in the game.

While most contestants chose to make the sacrifice, Mahhi Vij decided to hold on to her life. Kanika Mann was given the opportunity to play a message from Yung DSA’s parents. She initially suggested that she might prioritise the game, but soon revealed that she was only joking and played the recording.

The message left Yung emotional, and he broke down in tears. ScoutOP immediately approached him, hugged him and tried to comfort him. The moment between the two contestants has since attracted attention on social media.

#YoungDSA Confessed he cheated her girlfriend Samiksha 8-10 times, and she did not know until Young came in Bigg Boss 20 House. Cheaterr…. #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/AdU945cAVd — Bigg Boss 20 Live Fan (@Biggboss20_live) November 4, 2026

Yung DSA admits cheating on Sama

During their conversation, Yung became concerned about the absence of his girlfriend Sama from the family recording. He wondered why his mother had not mentioned her in the message.

The conversation then took a surprising turn when Yung admitted that he had cheated on his girlfriend multiple times. Expressing his fear of losing her, he told Scout, “Kho daala re Scout Samiksha ko… kho daala maine Samiksha ko. Mainc cheat kiya hai usko, bahot baar. 10 baar alag-alag time.”

Scout responded by asking, “Toh bhi tere saath rahi na?”

Yung then clarified, “Nahi, pata nahi tha usko. Jab mai yaha pe aaya tab usko pata chala hoga.”

Viewers question Yung DSA’s actions

Yung’s confession did not go down well with several viewers, who criticised his admission on social media. Some also brought up his earlier comments about ScoutOP’s friendship with Love Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani.

Viewers questioned his earlier opinions about Scout’s personal relationships, arguing that his own admission did not match the image of a ‘green flag’ that he appeared to project. The conversation has added another layer of discussion around relationships and personal conduct inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.