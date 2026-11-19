Bigg Boss 20 contestant Yung DSA, whose real name is Harsh Vijay Machare, has been attracting attention inside the house for different reasons. The 22-year-old rapper from Pune recently surprised viewers by showing a different side of his personality through singing. Known mainly for his rap performances, YungDSA switched to a more melodic style, and the moment caught the attention of fans. His singing performance also started conversations online, with viewers appreciating the unexpected change in his musical style.

Apart from music, his friendly interactions with Arishfa Khan have also become a talking point. The two have shared several playful moments inside the Bigg Boss house, leading to light-hearted comments from viewers about their chemistry. Some fans have even started referring to them as a ‘paw-rfect couple’. While their interactions have attracted attention, it remains to be seen how their equation develops during the show.

Mahhi Vij Questions YungDSA’s Expensive Jackets

Yung DSA’s fashion choices have also become a subject of discussion among housemates. During a conversation, Mahhi Vij questioned his decision to spend money on jackets worth ₹3 lakh despite not owning a house. Her remarks brought attention to the rapper’s spending habits and the importance he places on fashion.

Yung singing ❤️😭 At first I thought he is joking. But then he start singing Woww 💕 #YungDSA #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/EMMeQkTJrt — DSA. FK (@shitaaaann) November 18, 2026

However, some of Yung DSA’s supporters have defended his choices. They believe that expensive clothing and accessories are part of hip-hop culture, where personal style often plays an important role in an artist’s public image. They also view his fashion purchases as investments in his identity and growing music career.

From BPO Work To Bigg Boss 20

Yung DSA’s journey has also interested viewers because of his early working days. Before gaining attention as a rapper, Harsh Vijay Machare reportedly worked in the BPO sector. He later moved towards music and became associated with tracks connected to Gully Gang.

His journey from working in a BPO to pursuing hip-hop and appearing on Bigg Boss 20 has become an important part of his story. With his singing, fashion choices and interactions inside the house continuing to attract discussion, Yung DSA is gradually showing viewers different sides of his personality.

Unique X/Twitter post suggestions

The tweet should highlight the contrast between his unexpected singing talent and the ₹3 lakh jacket discussion. This gives readers two reasons to engage with the story.