Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA turns into Love Gill, his mimicry of the contestant leaves Amrapali Dubey and Kanika Mann in splits

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Yung DSA is attracting attention for his humour and entertaining side inside the house. The Pune based rapper, whose real name is Harsh Vijay Machare, recently showcased his mimicry skills by imitating fellow contestant Love Gill. His act brought laughter among the housemates, with Amrapali Dubey and Kanika Mann seen enjoying the performance.

Yung DSA’s mimicry has added another side to his personality on the reality show. Apart from his usual conversations and interactions, the rapper has been using humour to entertain the other contestants. His imitation of Love Gill, in particular, has become a talking point among viewers, with fans discussing his expressions and timing.

Yung DSA’s journey in Bigg Boss 20

Yung DSA entered the Bigg Boss 20 house during its premiere on September 6. He soon became the season’s first captain, giving him an early opportunity to take on a leadership role in the house.

Since then, he has been involved in several interactions with fellow contestants. His friendship with Manishji and Amrapali Dubey has also attracted attention. Viewers have noticed his loyalty towards friends and the way he maintains his relationships inside the house. Their families have also spoken about his caring nature.

#YungDSA ne le liya hai #Love ka roop! 😂 Kaisi lagi unki mimicry?Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/5e63toYVoJ — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 6, 2026

Yung DSA’s humour and mimicry entertain housemates

His latest mimicry act has given viewers a glimpse of his lighter side. By taking on Love Gill’s mannerisms, Yung DSA managed to make Amrapali and Kanika laugh. His ability to entertain through expressions, humour and quick observations has become an interesting part of his journey.

Apart from the funny moments, Yung DSA has also received appreciation for his energy, maturity and approach towards friendships. His supporters believe he has the ability to remain involved in the house without depending entirely on arguments and confrontations to stay visible.

As Bigg Boss 20 progresses, it remains to be seen whether Yung DSA can maintain this connection with viewers and turn his popularity into a stronger position in the competition. For now, his latest mimicry act has added another entertaining moment to the season.