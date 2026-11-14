Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA wins hearts after rushing to Scout OP despite their heated fight

Yung DSA has caught the attention of Bigg Boss 20 viewers with a gesture towards Scout OP that has led one fan to publicly appreciate him. Despite their recent arguments and differences inside the house, YungDSA reportedly did not hesitate to approach Scout when the situation called for it. His decision to put their disagreement aside has struck a chord with a viewer, who shared their reaction on social media.

The fan praised YungDSA for not allowing the heated argument to affect his response. According to the post, even after such a major fight, YungDSA did not spend time thinking about their differences and went straight to Scout. The viewer felt that this showed a different side of the contestant, especially when it came to his equation with fellow housemates.

Fan announces support for Yung DSA

Sharing their thoughts, the viewer wrote, “Yung bhau Manla Tula..🫡 Bhai itna ladai hone ke baad bhi usne thoda bhi nai socha direct chala gaya Scout ke pass..❤️ Now I am officially joining #YungDSA gang.. koi group hai kya Yung FD ka?”

The post reflects how moments inside the Bigg Boss house can influence viewers’ opinions of contestants. While arguments and disagreements often become talking points, viewers also pay attention to how contestants behave after a conflict. In this case, YungDSA’s decision to approach Scout despite their recent fight appears to have made a positive impression on the fan.

Yung bhau Manla Tula..🫡Bhai itna ladai hone ke baad bhi usne thoda bhi nai socha direct chala gaya Scout ke pass..❤️Now I am officially joining #YungDSA gang.. koi group hai kya Yung FD ka?#ScoutOP #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/jfuNhnnC1Q — Anirudh (@Anirudhutd2) November 13, 2026

Scout OP and Yung DSA’s equation remains a talking point

The relationship between Scout OP and YungDSA has attracted attention as viewers follow their interactions on Bigg Boss 20. Their disagreements have been part of the show’s ongoing discussions, but moments of support can also change how audiences see their equation.

The fan’s reaction has now added another layer to the online conversation around the two contestants. The viewer has openly announced support for YungDSA and even asked whether a dedicated fan group exists for him.

With hashtags such as #YungDSA, #ScoutOP and #BiggBoss20 gaining attention among fans, viewers continue to discuss the contestants’ actions and relationships beyond the show.