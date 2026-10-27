Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh in the television industry, has died at the age of 75. He was best known for creating and directing CID, one of India’s longest running television shows. Singh breathed his last on Tuesday morning. His death marks the loss of a filmmaker who played an important role in shaping crime and horror entertainment on Indian television.

Dayanand Shetty remembers CID creator BP Singh

Dayanand Shetty, who became widely recognised for playing Daya in CID, remembered the veteran filmmaker and spoke about his dedication to his work. Speaking to HT City, Shetty said, “BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content. He was dedicated to his work, was very passionate about it. He was also one of the best cameramen we had. He had not been well for quite some time, and today morning he just did not wake up. It was age-related, he was not well.”

Shetty’s words highlight Singh’s commitment to television production and filmmaking. According to the actor, Singh had not been keeping well for some time before his death.

Recent video had raised concerns about his health

A video featuring Singh had reportedly raised concerns about his health in the days before his death. In the clip, the filmmaker appeared physically fragile while surrounded by members of the CID cast. The video drew attention from viewers familiar with his long association with the show.

BP Singh’s contribution to Indian television

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Singh made a lasting contribution to Indian television through his work as a filmmaker, cameraman, creator and director. He was also associated with Aahat, one of India’s well known horror television shows, which became familiar to audiences for its supernatural stories.

CID first aired in 1998 and ran for 20 years, building a strong following through its crime investigations, memorable characters and recurring cases. The show became a significant part of Indian television history, with its cast and stories remaining familiar to generations of viewers.

Singh’s work on CID and Aahat helped establish his place in Indian television. His death is a major loss for the industry, particularly for those who worked with him and viewers who followed his shows over the years.