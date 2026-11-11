Debina Bonnerjee recalls infertility battle, says Farah Khan’s motherhood journey inspired her

Actress Debina Bonnerjee has opened up about her struggle with infertility and revealed how filmmaker Farah Khan’s journey to motherhood gave her hope during a difficult period in her life. Debina, who shares two daughters with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, recalled a time when she was uncertain about whether she would ever be able to conceive. During that phase, Farah’s decision to speak openly about her IVF experience and becoming a mother at 43 became a source of encouragement for her.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Debina spoke about how hearing another woman’s experience helped her deal with her own concerns about motherhood. She explained that Farah’s story made her realise that there could still be hope even when the chances of conceiving seemed uncertain.

Farah Khan welcomed triplets with her husband Shirish Kunder in 2008 through IVF, when she was 43. Over the years, she has openly discussed the challenges she faced before becoming a mother. According to Debina, having a real example of someone who had experienced motherhood later in life helped her remain positive.

“One conversation that is gradually gaining momentum is motherhood after 40. People have said that we should not romanticise pregnancies after 40 because others might think it is the right thing to do and make their own decisions accordingly. But I would say that when I was dealing with infertility, I couldn’t understand whether there would ever be a positive outcome for me. At that time, the only example we had was Farah Ma’am,” said Debina.

Debina Bonnerjee on motherhood after 40

Debina further explained that Farah’s openness about her fertility journey made a difference to her outlook. “She spoke about her journey so openly. When you have a successful example in front of you, it gives you hope. You start thinking, ‘If that has happened, it can happen to me too. I have chances as well.’ Otherwise, you begin to feel that your chances are over,” she said.

The actress also spoke about how many women delay having children because of their careers and other responsibilities. She believes that hearing about different motherhood journeys can help women feel less alone when dealing with fertility concerns.

“Women who are focused on their careers often keep pushing their pregnancies a little later, sometimes until they feel there is no time left. But when you realise that it is not just one or two women, but several women who have experienced pregnancies after 40, you begin to feel that it could be possible for you too,” she said.