Devoleena's friend shot dead in US, seeks help of PM, EAM to get body back

Popular TV actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ regular Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar for the return of the body of her friend and dancer Amarnath Ghosh, who was shot dead in the US.

The ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ actress took to X on Friday and penned a long note on her friend from Kolkata who was shot dead in the US on Tuesday evening.

“My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot and killed in the St Louis Academy neigbourhood in the US on Tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died three years back, father passed away during his childhood. Well, the reason, the details of the accused are not revealed yet, or perhaps no one is left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from Kolkata.”

Continuing about her friend, Devoleena wrote: “Excellent dancer, was pursuing PhD, was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown person.”

She ended the note with her appeal: “Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. At least we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi”

A series of attacks beginning this year has put the focus back on the security and safety of Indian students across the US, which has seen at least five of them dying in mysterious circumstances in the last couple of months.