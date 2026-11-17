Television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora celebrated 10 years of marriage on November 16. The couple marked the occasion by sharing special pictures on social media, including some lovely family moments with their son, Zayn. However, one particular picture from their anniversary post has caught the attention of fans and sparked speculation about a possible second pregnancy.

Dheeraj shared a series of pictures featuring himself, Vinny and their son. While the family photographs received warm wishes from fans, the final slide created curiosity. It carried the message, “We’re now adding a little more love to our family,” leading many to wonder whether the couple is preparing to welcome another child.

Dheeraj and Vinny’s anniversary post sparks pregnancy rumours

Along with the pictures, Dheeraj shared a heartfelt message for his wife. His caption read, “A decade of togetherness, a lifetime still to go. Ten years later, you’re still my favourite person and my favourite love story. Happy anniversary, my love.”

Vinny also shared posts celebrating their special day. Several social media users interpreted the message about adding more love to the family as a possible hint about their second child.

One fan congratulated the couple, writing, “Heartiest congratulations Viraj for the little bundle of joy. A tiny little blessing is on the way to make your beautiful world even more magical.”

Actor Ridhi Dogra also shared a congratulatory message, writing, “It’s esp happiest anniversary this year. Extra special. Congratulations and congratulations for the arrival of our mini Vinny. I know she’s coming.” Vinny responded with smiling face and heart emojis.

Kishwer Merchant also joined the conversation, commenting, “Rooting for a baby girl this time.” However, neither Dheeraj nor Vinny has officially confirmed the pregnancy rumours.

A love story that began in 2009

Dheeraj and Vinny first met in 2009 while working on the television show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. Their friendship gradually turned into love, and they dated for around seven years before getting married in Delhi on November 16, 2016.

In August 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, son Zayn. During a 2025 interview with Hindustan Times, they spoke about how becoming parents had brought them closer.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s work front

Dheeraj was last seen in the second season of Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. He was eliminated a few weeks before the finale, while Shreya Kalra went on to win the show. The actor has not announced his next project yet.