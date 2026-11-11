divyanka tripathi remembers security guard who d*ed in mumbai building fire, shares heartbreaking family memory

Actress Divyanka Tripathi has shared an emotional tribute to a security guard who lost his life in a fire at Runwal Tower in Andheri West, Mumbai. Remembering 56-year-old Dhanpat, the actress spoke about the important place he held in her family’s everyday life and recalled several memories that made him special to them. In her Instagram post on November 10, Divyanka expressed her grief over his death and said that his kindness would always remain a part of their family’s memories.

The fire broke out on the night before Diwali, when Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya were preparing to step out to celebrate his birthday. However, some delays changed their plans and kept the family at home. This gave them an opportunity to notice the smoke and evacuate the building along with their relatives and staff.

Unfortunately, Dhanpat could not escape the fire. The 56-year-old security guard reportedly became trapped by smoke after taking the lift. His death left the family deeply saddened, especially because he had been a familiar and trusted presence in their daily lives.

Divyanka Tripathi recalls Dhanpat’s special bond with her family

In her emotional Instagram post, Divyanka remembered the small gestures that made Dhanpat an important part of their family. One memory that particularly stayed with her was how he would bless her newborn children whenever they entered the building.

The actress recalled how his everyday kindness had become a part of their routine. For her, he was not simply a security guard working in the building but someone whose presence had gradually become familiar and meaningful to the family.

Divyanka also shared that she would tell her sons about Dhanpat when they grow older. She wants them to know about the person who welcomed them with blessings and showed affection towards them from the beginning.

A tragic loss before Diwali

The incident took place just as the family was preparing for Diwali and Vivek’s birthday celebrations. Although Divyanka and her family managed to get out safely, Dhanpat’s death turned what could have been a festive occasion into a painful memory.

Divyanka Tripathi_Pic Courtesy Instagram

Her tribute also highlights how people who become part of our everyday lives often leave behind memories that stay with us long after they are gone.