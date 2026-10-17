A controversy involving Qazi Touqeer and television producer Ektaa Kapoor has returned to the spotlight after nearly 20 years. In the latest episode of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20, Qazi opened up about an incident from 2005 when he rejected a project offered by Ektaa. His decision had created headlines at the time, with reports suggesting that he had turned down the opportunity because he had bigger plans. However, Qazi has now explained what actually happened, and Ektaa’s recent reaction suggests that the old misunderstanding may finally be over.

Qazi Touqeer reveals why he rejected Ektaa Kapoor’s offer

During a conversation with fellow contestant Aamrapali Dubey, Qazi recalled meeting Ektaa shortly after winning Fame Gurukul in 2005. He shared that she had personally narrated the story of a rockstar character to him.

He said, “TV maine kabhi kiya nahin. TV ki opportunity bahot badi badi thi. Main khushkismat tha jiske liye Ekta Kapoor ji aayi 2005 mein and she narrated the story.”

Remembering the meeting, he added, “Main sirf unki anguthiyan dekh raha tha. Rockstar ka pura character Ekta ji mujhe narrate kar rahi thi.”

Qazi explained that he declined the opportunity because he had already signed another project. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when reports about his decision appeared in the media.

He recalled, “Main subah breakfast mein dekh raha hoon, ‘Qazi ditched Ekta Kapoor. Qazi has a bigger fish to fry.’”

Speaking about the damage to his reputation, he said, “Us time clarification karne ke liye thodi tha hamare paas social media. Ho gaya badnaam, ban gaya arrogant,”

Ektaa Kapoor reacts after 20 years

Following the episode, Qazi’s team shared a video with the caption:

“@ektarkapoor Ma’am, we love you! ❤️ After 20 years, a misunderstanding finally fades away. Waqt badal gaya, saal guzar gaye, lekin QAZI ke dil ki woh masoomiyat aaj bhi waisi hi hai. 🥹❤️”

Ektaa responded to the reel with a brief comment, “Winner (with a red heart).”

Qazi, who won Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee in 2005, later explored acting and appeared in Afghan Jalebi from Phantom and Sarkaar Ki Duniya. After years of live performances and other projects, he returned to television in 2026 through Bigg Boss 20.