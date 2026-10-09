Family Full House with Rohit Sharma brings together games, candid conversations, laughter and family moments as the cast of Chumbak joins the cricketer on the show. Featuring Arjun Bijlani, Neena Gupta, Jamnadas Majethia, Aatish Kapadia, Deven Bhojani, Anant Joshi, Delnaaz Irani and Helly Shah, the episode offers the cast an opportunity to share their experiences of the format and Rohit Sharma’s new role as a host.

Arjun Bijlani spoke about the show’s atmosphere and his experience of watching Rohit Sharma host. He said, “Family Full House with Rohit Sharma brings a totally new energy to television entertainment. The show is packed with ease, humor, and spontaneous moments where everyone just connects so naturally. Watching Rohit Sharma, who I am a huge fan of, host with the same coolness and confidence he exhibits on the cricket field was incredible. Combining his hosting with the Chumbak family dynamic made this episode unforgettable!”

Neena Gupta highlighted the show’s focus on family, laughter and togetherness. Sharing her experience, she said, “What struck me instantly about Family Full House with Rohit Sharma is that it genuinely feels like a grand celebration of family, laughter, and togetherness rather than a rigid set design. Having Rohit as our host was a lovely bonus, his easygoing, engaging energy alongside my Chumbak team made the whole day feel like a fun family outing.”

Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia also spoke about the show’s emphasis on relationships and shared experiences. They said, “What stands out instantly about Family Full House with Rohit Sharma is how beautifully it highlights relationships and shared stories. Arriving on set with the Chumbak cast felt completely fitting because the show’s concept aligns so closely with family values. Rohit hosting gives the format a super fresh, candid edge that viewers are going to thoroughly enjoy.”

Deven Bhojani praised the show’s format and Rohit’s presence, saying, “The beauty of Family Full House with Rohit Sharma is its core theme of celebrating family bonds and togetherness, which made coming here with my Chumbak family feel so natural! It’s a wonderfully constructed format that blends warmth, entertainment, and genuine humor. Seeing Rohit Sharma step into the role of host added a whole new dimension; his effortless style and personal warmth make the show an absolute joy to be part of.”

Anant Joshi described the experience as a mix of warmth, banter and genuine connections. He said, “Family Full House with Rohit Sharma is a top-tier format that brings out pure warmth, natural banter, and authentic connections. Bringing our Chumbak family into this show made the experience twice as fun. Seeing Rohit adapt so seamlessly to the host’s environment and bring his personal humor to the stage makes this show a complete package.”

Delnaaz Irani highlighted the show’s natural conversations and the opportunity to see Rohit beyond cricket. She said, “Family Full House with Rohit Sharma captures everything that makes family television so special—togetherness, warmth, endless laughter, and genuine connections just like you would see in our show Chumbak as well. The show’s flow allows interactions to unfold so naturally that you forget the cameras are even there. Seeing Rohit in the host’s seat gives the audience a front-row view of his personality beyond the cricket pitch.”

Helly Shah also enjoyed the games and friendly competition on the show. She said, “The show has this amazing way of breaking the ice, sparking friendly competition, and creating non-stop laughter, which is why the format of Family Full House with Rohit Sharma was an absolute blast! Playing alongside my Chumbak family while Rohit Sharma brought his humor and energy as a host made the entire experience a perfect blend of togetherness and fun.”

With its mix of games, shared stories and candid interactions, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma puts family bonds at the centre of its format. The Chumbak cast’s experiences also highlight how Rohit’s hosting brings a different side of the cricketer to television audiences.