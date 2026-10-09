Family Full House with Rohit Sharma brings celebrities and their families together for games, friendly competition and candid interactions. The show focuses on family relationships and the funny moments that emerge when loved ones compete against each other. Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Arti Singh, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have shared their experiences of participating in the show and watching Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma take on the role of host.

Krushna Abhishek spoke about how games reveal different sides of family members, from those who take competition seriously to those who create unexpected chaos. He also praised Rohit’s relaxed hosting style and comic timing, saying the cricketer knew when to let the families take centre stage.

Kashmera Shah described the experience as memorable because she could participate alongside her family. She said the games gave them opportunities to laugh, tease one another and enjoy friendly competition. According to her, the spontaneous reactions and small family moments were among the most entertaining parts of the show. She also said Rohit helped everyone feel comfortable during the experience.

Arti Singh highlighted the importance of seeing people behave naturally rather than trying to present a perfect image. She said the family setting brought out genuine reactions and praised Rohit’s easygoing approach to hosting. His appearance in this new role was unexpected for her, and she expressed interest in watching the show with her own family.

Ankita Lokhande participated alongside her husband Vicky Jain, her mother and her sister-in-law. She said bringing together four different personalities made the games particularly interesting, as each family member approached the competition differently. Ankita also described Rohit’s hosting as playful and natural.

Vicky Jain said sharing the experience with Ankita, his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law made the show more meaningful. He described the games as an opportunity to create memories with family members and praised Rohit’s ability to manage the proceedings.

With its focus on games, competition and unscripted family interactions, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma gives viewers an opportunity to see celebrities outside their usual professional settings. The participants’ experiences highlight how friendly challenges can reveal different personalities and bring out the humour in everyday family relationships.