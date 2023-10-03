Gopal Datt: 'The Taming of the Shrew’ is contemporary adaptation of a Shakespearean story

Actor-writer Gopal Datt, who is known for ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Love per Square Foot’, ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’, ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Kaalkoot’, has shared that his teleplay ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ is a contemporary adaptation of a Shakespearean story.

Explaining why he was drawn to the project, the actor said that even when comedy is slapstick, it can be nuanced and intelligent. ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’ exemplifies smart writing that infuses Indian flavour in a Shakespearean comedy, and that’s what appealed to the actor in him for the project.

He said, “Akarsh Khurana comes from a film and theatre background that made him bring the best elements from both formats into the teleplay. He also improvises a lot and gives a lot of freedom to the actors which is why I loved working with him”.

Explaining why this story is still relevant, Datt said, “This is a contemporary adaptation of a timeless Shakespearean story with dialogues, costumes and sets that bring back memories of the Hindi cinema of the 1980s and 1990s. Audiences will feel that they are watching an immersive & colourful entertainer.”

‘The Taming of the Shrew’, bankrolled by Zee Theatre, is available to stream on ZEE5.