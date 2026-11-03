Actress Jiya Shankar has finally addressed rumours of a possible separation from her fiancé Kaaran Dhanak. After days of speculation about trouble in their relationship, the actress shared affectionate pictures with Kaaran on social media along with an emotional note. She spoke about love, disagreements and the challenges of building a life together, while making it clear that reports about their relationship were baseless.

Jiya Shankar says relationships are not like Bollywood movies

Giving fans a glimpse into the reality of their relationship, Jiya admitted that living together and understanding each other can sometimes be difficult. She wrote, “If no one told you how difficult life would get when you’re learning to live together then let me tell you this ain’t no Bollywood movie.”

The actress also acknowledged that, like most couples, they have their share of arguments and differences. However, she said they are still learning how to understand each other better and grow together. She wrote, “We as most couples love a lot but also fight a lot sometimes, we have our differences and we’re only learning to be better for each other. We’re not perfect. We’re only humans who fell in love and chose each other. We’re best friends and in the end only hope that we figure it out and grow together in this life,”

Jiya dismisses rumours about Kaaran Dhanak

Jiya also directly addressed the speculation surrounding her fiancé and their engagement. Dismissing the reports, she clarified that nothing being said about their relationship was true. She wrote, “I will be more careful of what i share on my social media from here on so it leaves no room for assumptions or baseless rumours but everything thats been said about my fiancé or our relationship holds no truth to it what so ever.”

She ended her note by asking people to spread kindness instead of making assumptions. “Let’s move forward with love and kindness now can we ? I wish you all love and peace and hope you find love that’s perfect for you,” she added.

Why did Jiya Shankar and Kaaran Dhanak’s breakup rumours start?

The speculation began after fans reportedly noticed that Jiya had unfollowed Kaaran on Instagram. Her cryptic social media posts about relationships, betrayal and difficult experiences added to the rumours.

One of her posts read, “Two things I know for sure: Prayers work and tables eventually turn.” In another message, she wrote, “Some nights I don’t want healing. I want the universe to admit that what happened was cruel.”

Jiya had spoken about being in a relationship earlier this year but initially kept her partner’s identity private. In August, she surprised fans by announcing her engagement to Kaaran Dhanak through pictures from an intimate sunset proposal.