Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 after a dramatic finale that tested the finalists with a series of demanding stunts. The TV actor competed against Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry in the final round and managed to finish ahead of them to lift the coveted trophy. His victory came after a season in which he consistently took on difficult challenges and did not back out when faced with risky tasks.

#AvinashMishra Winning Moment.#KhatronKeKhiladi15 https://t.co/IifzIB4IDz — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) October 4, 2026

The final stunt proved to be one of the biggest tests of the season. It included a helicopter jump, a jet ski ride, a swimming section and an explosive finish. Avinash managed to complete the challenge successfully and secured the top position. His performance throughout the season had also earned him the Swift Immunity Jacket, which reflected his consistency across the various tasks.

With the victory, Avinash took home the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy along with Rs 20 lakh in prize money, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car and a Europe trip. Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry finished as the other two finalists. The top three contestants also received a bike as part of the finale rewards.

Avinash’s win led to an emotional celebration, with fans sharing their reactions on social media. One of the memorable moments came when he embraced his Bigg Boss co star Eisha Singh. Their reunion added an emotional touch to the celebrations after his long journey on the stunt based reality show.

Farrhana Bhatt also received appreciation from viewers for her performance during the season. She made it to the top five and was widely praised for taking on challenging stunts without hesitation. Fans described her as the ‘Spirit of KKK15’ for her fearless approach throughout the competition.

Avinash’s journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 ultimately ended with him taking the top spot after a closely fought finale. His ability to remain consistent across the season and complete the final challenge helped him secure the title ahead of Rithvik and Orry.