Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is set to end its television run after completing a year on screen. The show premiered in 2025 and marked Smriti Irani’s return to acting after a long break. The second season brought back the popular Tulsi character and featured a familiar cast including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Sheth Chaudhary, Kamalika Guha Thakurta and Ravee Gupta, among others.

The show will soon make way for a new supernatural drama titled Apsara. The upcoming series stars Samiksha Jaiswal and Paras Kalnawat in the lead roles and will explore a story involving an Apsara, an ancient power and people who want to gain control of it.

Samiksha Jaiswal will play Sunehri, a guardian who has been given the responsibility of protecting the powerful Amrit from evil forces. The story will focus on her efforts to keep the power safe while dealing with those who want to possess it.

Apsara also has a supporting cast that includes Anushka Merchande, Adaa Khan, Avika Gor, Mona Vasu and Poorva Gokhale. The new show will bring a supernatural storyline to the television slot currently occupied by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2.

Apsara is scheduled to premiere on October 21, 2026, at 10:30 PM. It will take over the time slot after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 concludes its run.

The ending of the second season comes after the show completed a year on television. The series had returned with the popular Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi title and Smriti Irani reprising her much remembered role as Tulsi. The show also brought back several actors associated with the franchise while introducing new storylines and changes in the lives of its characters.

With Apsara, the channel is moving from a family drama to a supernatural story. The new series will introduce viewers to Sunehri and her responsibility of protecting Amrit, while the rest of the cast will play important roles in the story.

For now, the exact finale date of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 has not been mentioned, but Apsara’s October 21 premiere confirms when the new series will take over the slot.