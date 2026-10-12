Love Gill and ScoutOP have once again become the centre of discussion among Bigg Boss 20 viewers. The two contestants, who have repeatedly described their relationship as a brother and sister bond, are facing fresh questions on social media following an interaction inside the house. This time, an ice pack exchange between them has caught the attention of viewers, with several people sharing their opinions about the nature of their friendship.

Love Gill’s ice pack gesture grabs attention

According to the circulating account of the incident, Love Gill was seen taking an ice pack from inside her shirt and handing it to ScoutOP in front of other housemates. The gesture has since become a talking point online, particularly among viewers who have already been discussing the physical closeness between the two contestants.

While the interaction itself does not establish anything about their relationship, it has added to the ongoing conversation surrounding their behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house.

Some social media users have questioned the gesture, while the broader discussion continues to focus on the contestants’ repeated description of their relationship as a sibling bond.

Love Gill and ScoutOP’s relationship remains under discussion

Love and Scout have maintained that they share a brother and sister bond. However, their interactions have attracted attention throughout the ongoing season.

The latest incident has brought the same questions back into focus, with viewers discussing whether the contestants’ behaviour matches the relationship they have described.

Social media reactions, however, remain personal interpretations and do not confirm anything beyond what the contestants have publicly stated.

Live feed update nightCheap mentality Bauna scoutScout ki cheap harkate dekho guys Love gill ne diya bra apna pakarne ko to scout bra ko daba raha hai kaske 😂 bc sister sister karke bra dabane laga 🤡Shame shame bauna scout#BiggBoss20 #BB20 #QaziTouqeer #ScoutOp https://t.co/pF7T2EbLgK — lucky boy 🔥VIP🦅 (@ZainAli1023278) October 11, 2026

Will the latest incident become another Weekend Ka Vaar talking point?

The ice pack exchange comes amid existing online discussions about Love and Scout’s closeness. It remains to be seen whether the incident will be addressed during an upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode or whether the contestants will respond to the reactions.

For now, their relationship continues to attract attention outside the house, with even a brief interaction becoming part of a larger discussion among Bigg Boss 20 viewers.