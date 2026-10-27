Tensions inside the Bigg Boss 20 house have increased following the recent controversy involving Love Gill, ScoutOP and his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani. During Monday’s episode, Love became emotional and accused ScoutOP of damaging her reputation and putting her career at risk. The confrontation came after Kaashvi publicly questioned their closeness during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Kaashvi Hiranandani questions Love Gill and ScoutOP’s closeness

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Kaashvi raised concerns about the physical closeness and behaviour between ScoutOP and Love Gill inside the house. She questioned Love about whether she behaved in a similar manner with her own brothers, referring to the bond the two contestants had shared on the show.

Kaashvi also expressed her discomfort with Scout’s behaviour, saying it made her feel “disgusted”. She asked him to cut ties with Love and questioned the nature of their interactions.

The confrontation became more serious when Kaashvi claimed that ScoutOP’s fanbase outside the house “despises” Love. She also accused Love of emotionally manipulating Scout for her benefit in the game. These were Kaashvi’s allegations, which added to the ongoing tension between the contestants.

Love Gill breaks down and confronts ScoutOP

Following the Weekend Ka Vaar discussion, Love confronted ScoutOP during Monday’s episode. She expressed concern about how people outside the Bigg Boss house might judge her after watching their interactions and the allegations made against her.

An emotional Love blamed Scout for affecting her public image and questioned how she would face people once she left the reality show. She said, “Mai to kisi ko muh dikhane ke layak nahi rahi, mere character ki tune dhajjiya uda di hai. Bahar ja ke kya bolenge log mere bare mai, jo chize hongi vo erase nahi hogi social media se. You just spoiled my whole career,”

Her statement reflected her fear that the controversy could continue on social media even after the show ends.

Love Gill and ScoutOP’s bond faces fresh tension

The disagreement has now brought their friendship under further scrutiny. What began as questions about their closeness has turned into a confrontation involving personal boundaries, public perception and Love’s concerns about her professional future.

It remains to be seen how the two contestants handle their differences following Kaashvi’s intervention.New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.