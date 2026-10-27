Mary Kom calls Priyanka Chopra’s biopic unrealistic, says ‘Only 10 percent of my struggle was shown’

Boxing legend Mary Kom has expressed disappointment with the 2014 biopic based on her life, starring Priyanka Chopra. Following her eviction from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20, the boxer said the film failed to show the actual struggles and sacrifices behind her successful career. She also made it clear that she does not want a sequel to the film.

Mary Kom says her biopic did not show her real struggles

Speaking to SCREEN, Mary Kom explained why she felt the film did not present her journey accurately.

“I don’t think there should be a sequel now; everybody knows my story. My career and journey have already been shown in the film and my book Unbreakable. However, the biopic was not real. I felt some parts of the story were not real. Only 10 percent of my struggle and hard work was shown in it. If you read the book, only then can you see my struggle and hard work. The remaining life I don’t know what will happen, but the future will be smooth, and happy, I wish that. People want to know if there will be room for love in my life. I will decide if that happens in the future.

The boxer believes her 2013 book Unbreakable gives readers a better understanding of the challenges she faced throughout her sporting career.

Why did Mary Kom participate in Bigg Boss 20?

Mary Kom also discussed her decision to enter the reality show. She said she had watched Bigg Boss for years and wanted to experience the format herself.

“My idea behind joining Bigg Boss was to experience this format. For the last so many years, I have seen the show, but unless you participate, you won’t know. I wanted people to know about my journey. The boxing journey is different, but a lot of people across the world must not know the actual Mary Kom. Now, after the show, they know that I am not just a boxer, but also a mother and a human being. For the last so many years, people assumed that I wouldn’t know cooking or basic household work. This was the opportunity to prove the assumptions wrong.”

Mary Kom reflects on her Bigg Boss 20 eviction

Mary Kom was evicted on Saturday after spending seven weeks inside the house. Reflecting on her experience, she maintained that she never pretended to be someone else.

“I was not fake. Those who know me very well will know. It felt like it was the correct time. People had judged me in a different manner, but I didn’t care. I know people love me, and now they know the real Mary Kom too. I wanted to show them the person who reached here after working so hard in life. I sacrificed my entire life. Who would be able to play for 20 years? I proved with my actions how real I was. You cannot fake it for seven weeks. Sometimes I wondered how I would live like this, but I enjoyed it.”

Her comments highlight her wish to be recognised not only for her boxing achievements but also for the personal sacrifices behind them.