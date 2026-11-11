Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about his difficult childhood and the struggles he faced while growing up. From working at a small shop at the age of eight to leaving school after Class 6 because of financial problems, the comedian shared several personal experiences from his early life. Despite being a bright student, he could not continue his education as circumstances pushed him towards earning money at a young age.

Munawar Faruqui recalls his first jobs and childhood struggles

Munawar appeared on former tennis star Sania Mirza’s podcast, Serving It Up With Sania, where he spoke about his first jobs and how early he started working. Recalling his experience, he said, “I was eight years old when I started working. I used to work at a small shop and sell different things. I would earn ₹10-20 a day. When I was 11, I started working at a gift shop, where I stayed for two to four months. But I remember my first proper job was at a utensil shop.”

The comedian also spoke about his education and revealed that he had to discontinue his studies after Class 6. Although he wanted to study further, his family’s financial situation did not allow him to continue. Munawar said he was among the best students in his class and regularly secured the first position. However, he explained that he never allowed the inability to continue his education to become a source of disappointment.

“I wanted to study, but I couldn’t. I was very good at studies. I studied till Class 6 and was among the best students in my class. I used to come first. But I never really felt disappointed about not being able to continue because, looking back, I realise how much I enjoy working. I like working so much that I can work every day. I don’t like taking holidays. I enjoy working, earning money and putting in the effort. I don’t get tired of it. People often tell me that I work very hard, but I feel everyone works as much as I do,” he said.

From Junagadh to becoming a reality TV star

Munawar moved to Mumbai from Junagadh in Gujarat as a teenager after the death of his mother. He took up different jobs to support himself and his family before gradually finding his way into comedy. Through stand-up performances and digital content, he slowly established himself as a popular entertainer.

His participation in reality television further increased his popularity. In 2022, he won the first season of Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. He later emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024, becoming one of the most recognised faces on Indian television. He also participated in The Traitors India 2.

His recent revelations offer a glimpse into the hardships he experienced before finding success in the entertainment industry.