Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has spoken about her equation with ex boyfriend Ankit Gupta months after reports about their breakup attracted attention. During her appearance on Balaji Telefilms’ podcast Honestly Why Not, the actress was asked about her past relationship with Ankit and also revealed that she would still choose him for marriage.

Her comments came during a Rapid Fire round in which Priyanka was asked to choose between Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Malhan and Namik Paul for “kill, marry and hookup”. The actress picked Abhishek for “kill” and Namik for a hookup, while choosing Ankit for marriage. Explaining her answer, she said, “I would like to marry Ankit Gupta; he is marriage material for sure.” Priyanka was then asked whether she regretted ending her relationship with Ankit. She said that she does not regret the decisions she has made in her life. “I don’t regret anything in my life; whatever decision I made, it’s fine,” she said. She later added, “Ex ko ex rehne do.”

Priyanka and Ankit first met while working together on the television show Udaariyaan. Their characters Tejo and Fateh became popular with viewers, and their on screen chemistry also led to a close friendship between the two actors away from the show. Their equation received even more attention when they appeared together on Bigg Boss 16. While neither actor publicly confirmed their relationship at the time, their closeness and frequent appearances together led to continued speculation that they were dating. Priyanka had also spoken about having feelings for Ankit during the reality show.

However, in March 2026, reports about their breakup began creating buzz. The speculation grew further after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Reports claimed that they had ended their relationship after being together for years. Priyanka’s latest comments now offer some insight into how she views that chapter of her life, while her statement about Ankit being “marriage material” has naturally drawn attention to their past equation.