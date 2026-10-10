Qazi Touqeer has become a major talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers following a tense Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. The episode brought attention to Scout OP’s behaviour towards Qazi, while also revealing that the singer has been dealing with dengue. Despite the health challenge and ongoing disagreements inside the house, Qazi continued to take part in the show and shared an emotional moment about the support he has received.

Salman Khan questions Scout OP’s behaviour

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan addressed Scout OP over his behaviour towards Qazi. The discussion added to the tension between the contestants and brought their differences into focus. The episode also revealed Qazi’s health struggle, giving viewers more context about what he has been dealing with while staying inside the Bigg Boss house.

Qazi also spoke about receiving support from people he did not expect to stand by him. His emotional reaction highlighted the changing relationships inside the house, where disagreements between contestants have continued to shape the game. He appeared particularly affected by the contrast between support from some rivals and the behaviour of people he considered friends.

Qazi Touqeer crosses 1 million mentions

Outside the house, Qazi has reached a notable social media milestone. He became the first contestant this season to cross 1 million mentions under #QaziTouqeer. The figure puts him ahead of other contestants mentioned in the report, including Scout OP, who recorded 323K mentions.

Fans have reacted to Qazi’s performance in the show, his personal struggles and his approach to the ongoing conflicts. His style and resilience have also become subjects of discussion online. However, social media mentions reflect online conversation and do not necessarily indicate voting results or the final outcome of the competition.