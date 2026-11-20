Qazi Touqeer is steadily emerging as one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 20, with his lively personality, spontaneous humour and entertaining presence making him a regular highlight of the show. The 40-year-old Kashmiri singer, who jointly won the popular reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, has brought his experience as a performer to the Bigg Boss house. From amusing one-liners to dramatic performances, Qazi has managed to keep audiences engaged with his distinctive style.

His journey inside the house has also caught the attention of host Salman Khan, who has referred to him as a ‘rockstar’. The recognition has added another interesting moment to Qazi’s Bigg Boss journey, especially considering his association with reality television goes back nearly two decades. His ability to entertain without constantly relying on confrontations has helped him create a separate identity among the contestants.

Contestant so goated he got Netflix and Hotstar to collaborate.#QaziTouqeer • #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/4MbOmMXnNo — as. (@masthreezero) November 19, 2026

One of his recent moments that caught viewers’ attention was his playful remark, ‘You look like a professor’. His spontaneous humour and expressive way of delivering dialogues have become part of his entertainment quotient. Qazi has also been displaying his theatrical side through performances inside the house, reminding audiences of his background as a singer and entertainer.

His popularity has also reflected in audience participation. In a recent Bigg Boss app poll for the top task performer, Qazi reportedly secured 51.8 percent of the votes, placing him ahead of the other contestants. While such polls do not necessarily determine the final audience verdict, the response indicates the level of interest his performances are generating among viewers.

However, Qazi’s journey has not been without disagreements. His interactions with contestants including Love Gill, Scout, Gullu and Yung have occasionally added tension to the house. As relationships shift and rivalries develop, his equation with fellow contestants continues to become an important part of the ongoing drama.

What makes Qazi interesting is his ability to move between humour, performance and emotional reactions. Having experienced the pressures of a reality show during Fame Gurukul, he appears comfortable in front of cameras and understands how to hold attention. Whether through a funny comment, an energetic performance or an unexpected reaction, he continues to find ways to remain part of the conversation.

With Bigg Boss 20 progressing, it remains to be seen whether Qazi Touqeer can turn his growing popularity into a strong position in the competition. For now, his entertaining personality and connection with viewers are making him one of the contestants to watch.