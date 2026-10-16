Recently evicted Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari has opened up about her father, actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, and the role she played in encouraging him to get married again. Speaking on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, Rhiti recalled that she sensed her father had found someone when she was around 16 or 17, even though he had not spoken to her about his personal life.

Rhiti explained that she understood what was happening but felt her father might find it difficult to start a conversation about getting married again. Recalling that time, she said, “When I was 16-17, jab mujhe feel ho gaya ki inko mil gayi hai koi ye mereko bol nahi pa rahe hain. Samajh aa jata hai, kids are not dumb yaar.”

Rhiti Tiwari reveals how she encouraged Manoj Tiwari to remarry

Rhiti said she decided to take the first step because she believed Manoj would struggle to make the decision himself. She explained that she directly called him and told him he should consider getting married again.

Recalling their conversation, she said, “To maine unko bola kyunki ye khud se to nahi kar payenge kabhi. You know, he is not going to be strong enough to make this decision. To maine unko bola phone kar ke, ‘Hello Dad, aap shaadi kar lijiye.’”

Rhiti also revealed that she learnt about her father’s love life around six to 12 months before his wedding. Describing herself as “muhfat”, she said she was comfortable speaking openly with him, even when the subject was difficult to discuss.

How Manoj Tiwari reacted to his daughter’s suggestion

Rhiti recalled that Manoj did not respond with a lengthy discussion when she suggested that he marry again. Instead, he gave a short and casual reply. Laughing as she remembered the moment, she said his response was, “Hehe, okay.”

She added that he eventually agreed to her suggestion, saying, “Thik hai beta, agar tumne bola to done.”

Her account offers a glimpse into how she approached a personal family matter while still in her teens. She felt her father had found a new partner but might need encouragement to take the next step.

Manoj Tiwari’s marriages and family life

Manoj Tiwari married Rani Tiwari in 1999, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Rhiti. Their marriage lasted 11 years, and their divorce was finalised in 2012.

In April 2020, Manoj married Surabhi Tiwari. The couple have since welcomed two daughters together. Rhiti’s recent comments shed light on how she supported her father as he considered beginning a new chapter in his personal life.