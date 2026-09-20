Salman Khan apologises after Bigg Boss 20 promo makes his health scare look real

Salman Khan has apologised for the way a Bigg Boss 20 promo was edited after the clip showed him appearing to suffer a heart attack during Weekend Ka Vaar. The promo showed the actor clutching his chest and looking as though he was in serious pain. The scene left many viewers worried about his health, while some also criticised the show for appearing to turn a medical emergency into entertainment.

Salman later addressed the situation through his Instagram Stories and made it clear that there was nothing wrong with his health. He also explained that the promo editing changed the context of what he was trying to demonstrate inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. In his Instagram Story, Salman wrote, “Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God. The bigg boss promo should not have been cut like the way it was cut. It totally beats the purpose n looks like I am doing the same thing that kazi was doing in the house ,the pain was only to show kazi that wat he did was wrong coz he used his health for entertainment specially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health.Sorry abt the way the promo was cut , Guess it’s the format that they use in promoting the shows , I apologise on their behalf (sic).”

Salman’s explanation was linked to an earlier incident involving Qazi Touqeer. During a task, Qazi loudly asked for his medicines, which made several contestants believe that something was wrong with his health. Bigg Boss then asked him to report to the medical room. However, after reaching the medical room, Qazi told the doctor that he was fine and admitted that he had been acting as part of the game. He also said that he had told the cameras that he was pretending.

Qazi later continued using different characters as part of his strategy to entertain viewers. However, the incident had already caused concern among the other contestants because they believed his health was genuinely affected.

Salman said his own act was meant to make Qazi understand the impact of pretending to be unwell. His intention, according to his explanation, was to show how other housemates could become genuinely worried when someone uses a health scare as part of a game.

The controversy comes after Qazi had already attracted attention for several dramatic moments inside the house. Earlier, he staged a midnight prank in which he acted as though he had seen something frightening, leaving other contestants scared before revealing that it was a joke.

His “Ganji Gudiya” and alleged “Lollipop” remarks had also sparked discussions among contestants and viewers. While some questioned his comments, others felt they had been taken out of context.

With his latest clarification, Salman has shifted the focus back to the editing of the Bigg Boss 20 promo and explained why the health scare sequence was performed in the first place.