Salman Khan Celebrates Bigg Boss 20’s Record Breaking 100 Crore Viewing Hours With a Special Cake

Salman Khan had a special reason to celebrate on the sets of Bigg Boss 20. The reality show has reportedly crossed 100 crore hours of viewing time in just 60 days, becoming the first season in the franchise’s 20 year history to achieve this milestone. Salman marked the occasion by cutting a multi-tier cake and thanking viewers for their continued support.

The achievement comes as Bigg Boss completes two decades on Indian television. According to the makers, the latest season reached the 100 crore viewing hours mark within two months of its premiere. Salman, who has been associated with the franchise for several years, joined the celebrations as JioHotstar and Colors TV acknowledged the audience’s contribution.

In a video shared by the makers, Salman was seen cutting a specially arranged cake to mark the occasion. Colors TV and JioHotstar also shared a message expressing gratitude to viewers.

“India watched. India loved! Aapke iss pyaar ka vardaan humesha rahe humare saath,” the channel wrote.

Bigg Boss 20 faces controversies despite viewership success

While the makers are celebrating the record, the season has also attracted attention because of disagreements and controversies inside the house. During the opening week, Salman acknowledged that the makers could sometimes make mistakes while selecting contestants.

The host also addressed concerns about his health after a promotional video appeared to show him experiencing chest pain. He later clarified that the moment was staged to make a point to contestant Qazi Touqeer.

🚨 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan celebrates Bigg Boss 20’s RECORD-BREAKING SUCCESS as the show clocks 100 CRORE WATCH-TIME HOURS on JioHotstar! https://t.co/VRp8DJzO3C — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 6, 2026

In another episode, Salman questioned ScoutOP over his friendship with Love Gill and his failure to defend her when his girlfriend Kaashvi raised objections about their closeness.

Diwali task and contestant eviction add to the drama

The ongoing Diwali family message task has also become a talking point among viewers. Mahhi Vij’s decision to choose two lifelines instead of allowing Arishfa Khan to receive a family message created tension inside the house. A later confrontation involving Love Gill’s mother added to the disagreements.

Meanwhile, Aasif Khan’s eviction led to emotional moments, particularly for ScoutOP and YUNG DSA, who struggled to control their emotions after his departure.

With its reported viewership milestone and continuing contestant conflicts, Bigg Boss 20 remains a talking point among reality television viewers. The show continues to air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar.