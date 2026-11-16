Salman Khan Calls Kanika Mann ‘Tubelight’ And ‘Dumb’ On Bigg Boss 20, Loses Patience Over Her Defence

Salman Khan lost his patience with Kanika Mann during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. The host questioned the actress over her reaction to a recent argument between Scout OP and Love Gill. Salman was particularly unhappy that Kanika had laughed when Scout allegedly made an objectionable comment about Love’s character. When Kanika tried to explain her actions, Salman asked her to stop justifying herself.

Salman Khan questions Kanika Mann over Scout OP’s remark

The controversy started when Scout OP allegedly made an objectionable remark about Love Gill while singing the song ‘Character Dheela Hai’. Qazi Touqeer took offence to the comment and asked Scout to apologise to Love. Kanika and Love initially laughed at the remark, but Love later expressed her displeasure.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman questioned Kanika about why she did not object to Scout’s comment when it happened. He pointed out that she was present at the time but chose to laugh instead. He also reminded her of an earlier incident involving Qazi Touqeer’s use of the word ‘lollipop’, which had offended her.

The discussion soon turned into an argument involving Kanika, Qazi and Aamrapali Dubey. When Kanika raised her voice, Salman intervened and warned her.

“Kanika, do not raise your voice in front of me. Not here at all. I can do the same,” he told her.

Kanika replied, “I am sorry for you.” Salman responded, “I am sorry for you, man.” He also asked her to stop being sarcastic.

Host #SalmanKhan says to #KanikaMann "" I will hear all your bloody bakwaas, bhaut zaayda smart samajhti hoon kya khudko". Janta, what’s your opinion ? Do you think Salman said this on his own or was it part of #BiggBoss20 script given to him? https://t.co/hACTEv1i2m — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 15, 2026

Salman calls Kanika Mann ‘tubelight’ and ‘dumb’

In a promo of the upcoming episode, Salman is seen questioning Kanika about laughing when Scout made the remark. When she defended herself by saying, “Sab hass rahe the (Everyone was laughing),” Salman pointed out that Qazi had understood the seriousness of the comment.

When Kanika explained that sometimes people take time to understand what has been said, Salman lost his patience.

“Bahut zyada smart samajh rahi hain aap apne aap ko?” he asked before adding, “Aap tubelight ho? Dumb ho aap?”

When Kanika attempted to justify herself again, Salman said, “I have heard all your bakwaas. You want to argue with me? I am telling you something for your good, and you want to justify? Justify, chalo kursi laao,” he said.

Salman Khan also questions Love Gill and Scout OP

Kanika was not the only contestant questioned by Salman. He also addressed the recent fallout between Love Gill and Scout OP following comedian Gaurav Gupta’s roast during the previous Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman reminded both contestants that Gaurav had been invited as a guest and questioned why they had reacted so strongly to his jokes.