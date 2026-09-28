Salman Khan has spoken about the growing use of artificial intelligence to create fake videos and manipulated audio on social media. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, the actor said that he has also been a target of AI generated content and called for stricter action against people who deliberately create and circulate such material. His comments came days after he addressed online trolling and bullying during the reality show.

Speaking about the issue, Salman explained that social media has changed the way people face bullying and harassment. He pointed out that AI tools can now be used to change a person’s voice or create videos that make it appear as if someone said or did something that never happened. He said, “Someone made an AI video, or did AI voice dubbing; that is wrong. AI has progressed so much that it’s very scary. It’s a very serious thing. You said something, and someone used AI to edit it and kisi ko gali bakdi. You know what they’re doing? AI videos bana rahe hain yeh. Bahut saare logon ke (They abuse someone. Do you know what they’re doing? They’re making AI videos of so many people), and even I am there in the AI video.”

Salman then spoke about the difference between people who unknowingly share fake content and those who knowingly create it. He said, “Now, people who don’t know it is AI-generated content might post that Salman Khan was there. But those who know this reality and still created the video, what kind of people are they? Now those kinds of people should be put behind bars. Jab tak koi ek aadh, do aisa andar jaayega nahi na, tab tak yeh rukne wala hai nahi (Till a couple of such individuals aren’t arrested, this such not stop). There has to be a law that needs to be passed, and there has to be censorship on social media. And I am going to take this up very seriously.”

#SalmanKhan :- "People misuse AI to create fake videos. People who spread hatred using fake AI videos should be behind bars. There should be censorship on social media and I'm going to take this up very seriously" #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/jVC7yQ8xKO — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 27, 2026

The actor also raised concerns about people who may not have the resources or influence to report such cases. According to Salman, celebrities can approach cyber crime authorities when manipulated content involving them appears online, but ordinary users may not have the same access to help. He stressed that fake videos and altered audio can have consequences for individuals and their families.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 continues with its second chance theme, where contestants have an additional life in the game. Yung DSA, Aasif Khan, ScoutOP, Uditi Singh and Kanika Mann have already lost one of their lives, while Isha Rikhi was evicted from the show on September 27.