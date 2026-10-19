Salman Khan praised Yung DSA in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 for his response during the physical fight between Nakul Dhull and Gullu. The host appreciated Yung’s calm approach and highlighted how his life experiences may have helped him understand the consequences of violence. Salman’s comments became a key moment in the episode as he discussed the different challenges contestants have faced before reaching this stage in their lives.

The argument between Nakul and Gullu reportedly began after a disagreement linked to Qazi Touqeer’s remarks about ScoutOP. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation, prompting several housemates, including Yung, to step in.

Salman Khan appreciates Yung DSA’s response

Discussing the incident, Salman said, “Poore maamle mein jo bhi is ghar mein hua, is hafte sabse zyada logic ki baat ki ghar ke youngest member ne, Yung. Kyunki Yung ne yeh life dekhi hai, kyunki Yung jaanta hai ki agar yeh bahar hota toh yeh yahan par nahi rukta, kyunki Yung jaanta hai ki ismein sirf nuksaan hi nuksaan hai aur Yung ne bahut achhi baat ki. Kya hum log basti se aaye hain, yeh building wale hain, yeh dare hue hain, yeh ghabra gaye hain.”

Salman then spoke about Yung’s personal journey and the choices he had made while growing up. He pointed out that difficult surroundings can expose young people to harmful influences, but Yung had chosen a different direction.

He added, “Bahut achhi baat hai, Yung, because ab Yung ka ismein experience hum sab se zyada hai, kyunki Yung ne matlab teen-chaar-paanch saal ki umar se yeh sab dekha hoga. Wahan se nikal ke yahan par aana is hats off, Yung. Yung d*ugs mein bhi ghus sakta tha, Yung violence mein bhi ghus sakta tha, Yung kisi gang mein bhi shamil ho sakta tha, but Yung ne choose kiya ek sahi path apne liye.”

Salman appreciating #YungDSA ❤️Salman Khan: Is poore incident mein, jo bhi hua, Yung ne sabse logical baat ki hai. Bahut achhi baatein ki Yung ne. Hats off, Yung Jo aapne stand liya hai, well done Yung Tumne Mera Kam Iss week Mai halka kiya hai 🔥#BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/UTNOUYf7qG — Rohan (@Bigboss_check) October 17, 2026

Salman Khan recognises every contestant’s journey

Salman also acknowledged that the contestants came from different backgrounds. While some had access to comforts from an early age, others had to work hard to build their lives from the beginning.

He said, “Jitne bhi yahan par log hain, jo-jo background se aap nikal ke aaye hain, you all have made it here. I mean, some people are fortunate ki unke paas already thi gaadi-waadi, yeh woh, ghar, and some people had to make it right from the start. Lekin dono hi, ek mind, strength, ek guts ne, ek drive ne aap sab ko is mukaam par leke aaya hai. Aur lekin yahin par nahi rukega, yeh toh aapko pata hai. This is just a, kya bolte hain, a stepping stone to bigger heights. Well done, Yung.”

Salman’s remarks shifted the discussion beyond the fight, focusing on personal responsibility, resilience and the different paths contestants have taken to reach the show.