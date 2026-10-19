Salman Khan recalls why his maternal grandfather opposed Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s marriage

Salman Khan shared an emotional message about family relationships, unresolved disagreements and regret during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Drawing from his own family history, the actor spoke about how conflicts can keep loved ones apart for years and lead to missed moments that can never be recovered. He also recalled a recent conversation with his father, Salim Khan, during which he apologised for any mistakes he may have made as a son.

Salman said, “We all have regrets, and then we repent. Like the other day, I was talking to my father; we were chilling, and I told him, as a son, if I have said anything at any given point of time or I have failed you, then I am really sorry,” the actor said.

He explained that disagreements should be addressed as soon as possible instead of allowing them to continue. Salman added, “When these things happen, solve it right then. Don’t let time pass. If you had solved this the very next day, you could have spent this time with your brother,” Salman said.

Why Salman Khan’s maternal grandfather opposed his parents’ marriage

During the conversation, Salman recalled that his maternal grandfather had reservations about his mother, Salma Khan, marrying Salim Khan, who wanted to become an actor. According to Salman, the concern was related to his father’s plans to enter the film industry rather than religion.

“Let me tell you, when my parents got married, there was no religious connotation. Only my maternal grandfather was upset because my mom was marrying a good-looking man who aspires to be an actor. His objection was that she was getting married to someone from the film industry. My mom’s siblings were okay with this. They liked my father, but my grandfather wondered how his daughter would live in that atmosphere,” Salman said.

Sohail Khan’s birth brought a change

Salman revealed that his maternal grandfather remained distant from Salim Khan for five years. However, when Sohail Khan was born, his grandfather visited the family with sweets.

“When Sohail was born, my nana came from Mahim to Bandra with sweets. He expressed his regret over missing his grandchildren growing up, speaking to the nicest man ever because he had something going on in his head,” Salman recalled.

The actor said his grandfather continued to regret the lost time. He also remembered an incident in which his mother returned to her parental home after an argument with Salim Khan but was asked to go back.

“He had this regret till his last breath. Once or twice, when mom and dad fought and mom went back to her house, my nana didn’t allow her into the house. He told her go back to your house; you can come anytime, but you will not come here after fighting,” the actor added.

Through the story, Salman highlighted how unresolved family conflicts can lead to years of separation and lasting regret.