The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar brought fresh confrontations and major developments inside the house, with host Salman Khan questioning Qazi Touqeer over his behaviour. The episode also confirmed Aman Gandhi’s eviction and Nakul Dhull’s permanent exit following a physical clash with Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar.

During the episode, Salman addressed incidents involving Qazi that had reportedly irritated both housemates and viewers. One of the key issues was an uncomfortable interaction with Scout that involved ear biting and spitting. Salman also urged Scout to stand up for himself instead of allowing such behaviour to continue without a response.

The discussion brought attention to the growing tensions among contestants, with the host asking them to consider how their actions affect others in the house.

Aman Gandhi evicted, Nakul Dhull exits permanently

The episode confirmed Aman Gandhi’s eviction, marking another change in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Nakul Dhull’s permanent exit was also addressed following his physical clash with Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar.

#Gullu ka saath na dene par Salman ne #Qazi ko kiya confront!Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/GHDJ069Zk4 — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 16, 2026

The confrontation raised questions about the limits of acceptable behaviour among contestants, particularly when disagreements turn physical. The developments added to the tension in the house as relationships between several participants continued to deteriorate.

Salman Khan questions Gullu and praises Kanika Mann

Salman also questioned Gullu about bringing rivalries from outside the house into the show. The host addressed the importance of separating personal disputes from the competition and maintaining control during arguments.

Kanika Mann, meanwhile, received appreciation from Salman for stepping in during the physical clash. Her intervention was highlighted as the episode examined how contestants responded when tensions escalated.

The aftermath of the recent incidents was also visible through house cleanups, which revealed signs of the chaos that had unfolded.

Weekend Ka Vaar brings accountability to the house

With Qazi facing questions over his conduct, Scout being encouraged to speak up, and Gullu being challenged over the clash, the episode focused heavily on accountability. The exits of Aman Gandhi and Nakul Dhull further changed the dynamics of the competition.

As Bigg Boss 20 continues, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar has placed contestants’ behaviour and their ability to manage conflict firmly in the spotlight.