Salman Khan takes on Katrina Kaif’s trolls without even naming her

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20, Salman took on the growing culture of personal trolling, questioning why someone’s weight, looks, family, smile, professional failures or even motherhood should become material for public ridicule. “What do you want to troll? Uske wajan par, uske looks par, uske khaandaan par, kisi ke smile par, kisi ke flop par, kisi ke maa banne par, aap apni upbringing dikha rahe ho,” he said.

The timing made the reference particularly significant. Katrina Kaif has recently been subjected to social media comments about her post pregnancy appearance after her public appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Salman did not name her, but he went on to address precisely the issue that had triggered the backlash.

“Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight,” he said, before adding that when she returns to films, she will get fit again and that, for now, “she wants to spend time with her family.”

It was not presented as a defence of one actress so much as a larger objection to the expectation that actors, particularly actresses, must remain frozen in the physical image audiences have become accustomed to. Pregnancy, motherhood and the changes that come with them, Salman seemed to suggest, do not require an actress to immediately answer to social media expectations about how she should look.

What made his intervention more interesting was that Salman then turned the same argument on himself. He spoke about being called old and pointed out the obvious. “Of course, 60 saal ka hogaya hu yaar. You cannot be Maine Pyaar Kiya all the bloody time.”

He subsequently removed his hat, jacket and shirt on stage, effectively offering the trolls exactly what they claim to want, while asking them to look at themselves before passing judgement on somebody else’s body. He also drew a line between criticism of an actor’s work and attacking the individual. Disliking a film or an actor’s work is one thing. Turning somebody’s body, age, family or personal life into ammunition is quite another.

Perhaps the most telling line in the entire episode was not the one about Katrina at all. Salman said, “Kisi ko neecha dikha ke aap paise kama rahe hain,” questioning the very economy of social media trolling where pulling somebody down can itself become content and, consequently, a source of income.

That puts his Katrina remarks in perspective. Salman was not making a formal announcement for Katrina, nor was he directly responding to her critics by name. He was challenging the mentality behind the criticism. But when he spoke about a woman becoming pregnant, gaining weight, returning to films when she is ready and wanting to spend time with her family, the relevance to Katrina’s situation was unmistakable.

In an industry where an actress can spend years being judged for how she looks on screen, Salman’s point was refreshingly simple. An actor is not a photograph. A film career does not give the public ownership of the person behind it. And motherhood certainly does not come with a deadline for getting back into shape.