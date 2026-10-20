Television actor Dipika Kakar, who is undergoing immunotherapy for liver cancer, has lost 12 kgs during treatment. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has now explained the reason behind her weight loss and warned content creators against sharing misleading information about her diet.

In a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, Shoaib said that Dipika’s weight loss was largely linked to immunotherapy and its side effects. He also explained that her treatment has affected her appetite and caused frequent nausea and vomiting.

Shoaib explains Dipika Kakar’s weight loss

Shoaib said, “A lot of people have been asking how Dipika Kakar has lost her weight. She has lost 12 kgs, and we pray that no one loses weight this way. While she has restrictions in her diet, the weight loss is because of the immunotherapy. The weight loss is a side effect of the immunotherapy. You can’t eat, and you feel nauseous. Every two days, Dipika keeps vomiting. Those who undergo immunotherapy or chemotherapy become weak.”

Dipika also explained that her weight loss happened in stages. She said, “In the beginning, I lost 5–6 kgs through diet. The weight loss that happened in this one and a half months is because of immunotherapy.”

Warning against misleading diet advice

Shoaib expressed concern that some channels were using old photographs and sharing incorrect information about Dipika’s diet. He said, “We are seeing a few channels that are giving wrong information around Dipika’s diet. They are using old photos. Some people are believing it, which is wrong. Don’t follow anyone’s diet randomly. Always go to a doctor. You can follow basic things like reducing carb intake and cutting down sugar, but don’t blindly follow.”

He also warned content creators that he could take action against channels that continued spreading false information. Shoaib said, “Those giving wrong information, this is the last time I am telling you, guys. After this, we will have to give a strike to your channel.” Dipika added, “It is like misleading the audience.”

Shoaib explained that Dipika currently has dietary restrictions, including avoiding sweets, wheat and carbohydrates. He stressed that viewers should not assume her diet is suitable for everyone.

Dipika and Shoaib’s family life

Dipika and Shoaib first met while working on the television show Sasural Simar Ka in 2011, where they played Simar and Prem. After dating for several years, they married on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. Five years later, they welcomed their son, Ruhaan.

The couple’s latest update highlights the importance of relying on medical professionals for diet and treatment advice rather than copying another person’s health routine from social media.