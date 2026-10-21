Smriti Irani gets emotional as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 ends, Ektaa Kapoor bids goodbye

Actor and politician Smriti Irani has shared an emotional message as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 comes to an end. Looking back at her time on the show, Smriti described the journey as a roller coaster of emotions and spoke about the memories created with the cast and crew. She also shared a few special moments from the sets on social media, remembering the experiences that made the show meaningful for everyone involved.

Smriti Irani reflects on her journey as Tulsi

In her farewell note, Smriti spoke about revisiting familiar stories while exploring new chapters through the show. She also expressed how the experience brought together emotions, nostalgia and new beginnings.

She wrote, “It was nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. Memories made, stories revisited, and new chapters woven into a journey that explored both familiar and uncharted flavours of life. The heart never tired, the mind kept pace, and the soul stirred with every twist and turn. “And somewhere in that beautiful churn of emotions, nostalgia and new beginnings, we created little pieces of history that will be cherished long after the curtains fall. Until our stories find each other again… (red heart emoticon) #kyunki Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte (Red heart emoticons),” she added.

Smriti’s message reflected her attachment to the show and the people she worked with. Her return as Tulsi helped reconnect the new series with the original television drama, which became widely known for its family relationships and emotional storylines.

Ektaa Kapoor shares an emotional goodbye

Earlier, producer Ektaa Kapoor also shared a farewell message, acknowledging the important role the show played in her professional journey. She revealed that the original series had initially been planned for 167 episodes but eventually ran for 450 episodes.

Looking back, she wrote, “Last ep of Kyuki today! Some goodbyes are hard but there is love in my heart for Kyuki forever (Red heart emoji). It’s made me who I am. It’s time to say bye to the show that we were to do for 167 eps but ended up doing for 450 eps. Love always for my Kyuki. Until we meet again (Folded hands emoji).”

When did Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiere?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered on July 29, 2025, on StarPlus and is also available digitally on JioHotstar. A sequel and reboot of the original series, it brought Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay back as Tulsi and Mihir.

With the series coming to an end, the farewell messages from Smriti and Ektaa mark the close of another chapter in the show’s long association with television audiences.