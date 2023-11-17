Sreerama's performance in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ floors Farah, Arshad, Malaika

The dance-based reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ always has something new to give, and as contestants brought their best foot forward quite literally on the new weekend special ‘Pehli Baar’, contestant Sreerama Chandra’s performance became the highlight of the show as judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora were left floored by his performance.

Dancing into uncharted territory, Sreerama Chandra’s unique take on the classic Bollywood song ‘Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ saw him dish out a Michael Jackson style performance to the chartbuster. This was his own personal tribute to the King of Pop which he pulled off with the aid of his choreographer Sonali Ker.

His footwork, stage presence, unique moves, and attention to detail Farah Khan in awe of Sreerama’s dedication. Commending his dedication and his efforts to push his boundaries on the dance floor, she made a reference to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s performance on the cricket field, and said that he hit a six with his performance.

She said: “My Virat Kohli of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is hitting sixes after sixes. I would say, it’s out of the park. Michael Jackson is my guru. People often ask me, ‘who was your guru, where did you learn to dance?’ I learned by watching Michael Jackson. So, he is my guru.

“You performed on thin ice, SreeRam! I would say it was Michael Jackson meets Fred Astaire; and it’s a huge compliment. The smoothness and elegance with which you dance, Sonali, what a brilliant choreography. My heart is happy; you did so much with the props and steps. You guys didn’t waste even a single beat.”

Malaika who was equally stunned by the performance said: “Firstly, attempting Michael Jackson requires a lot of guts because living up to those expectations is very difficult, almost impossible. We are all Michael Jackson fans here, he is one of the few singing and dancing sensations that we have. I’m sure and hoping that you go in the same direction because truly, what you did today was spectacular.

“It was so classy, every move had a clear definition, the costumes, visuals, everything, for me, everything was perfect. I think in the competition, if we see such high-standard performances at the beginning, it feels great.”

She added: “Just know that if this is the standard you set today, we just know that it’s going to be killer going forward. Keep bringing out all these aces of yours, and I’ll be very happy. You were fire!”

Arshad Warsi also chimed in and greatly praised Sreerama before joining him on stage. It also saw Rajeev Thakur giving off some hilarious MJ magic on the floor in his own take.

Bringing creative and unique dance performances of various individuals, each boasting a unique skill-set, audiences can watch ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.