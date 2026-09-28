The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning with season 5, and its premiere episode is bringing together a star studded lineup. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Jaideep Ahlawat and director Abhishek Pathak will join Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and the rest of the comedy cast. The episode will also feature conversations and jokes around the Drishyam franchise ahead of the release of Drishyam 3 next week.

However, one promotional video has already caught the attention of viewers. Sunil Grover is seen impersonating Ajay Devgn, complete with the actor’s appearance, voice and mannerisms. He also recreates Ajay’s popular Singham pose while talking about the season 5 premiere. The resemblance has led to several humorous reactions from viewers on social media.

One user wrote, “Haatho haath golmaal ka bhi promotion kr diya (They also promoted ‘Golmaal Five’ right then and there).” Another asked, “Is Sunil Grover a shapeshifter.” A third user commented, “Yaaar Ye Original se bhi Original hai… (Man, this is even more authentic than the original.).” Another joked, “Ye pehla comedian hoga jiske saamne real wala actor uncomfortable feel karta hoga. (He must be the first comedian in whose presence a real actor feels uncomfortable).”

Sunil Grover has performed impressions of several Bollywood personalities over the years. His acts featuring personalities such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Gulzar have also received attention online. His ability to recreate small details in a person’s voice, expressions and body language has become a familiar part of his comedy.

Grover has previously explained that his approach goes beyond copying someone’s appearance or voice. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “For me, the thrilling part of such acts is about becoming that person for some time. While doing mimicry of a real-life person, I try to think from that person’s point of view and feel the way that person feels. The process of becoming that person is meditative for me”.

He also said admiration is important when he chooses someone to impersonate. “Unless I genuinely like someone, I cannot impersonate them. There has to be something distinct about them that fascinates me. I don’t see it as mere mimicry. It’s a celebration of people,” he added.

The premiere will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat in an unexpected dance performance with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who return as Sona and Mona 2.0.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on September 26 at 8 PM, with new episodes streaming every Saturday. Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are returning after a six month break.