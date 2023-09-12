Sushant Singh dons new look for 'Savdhaan India': 'It brings extra gravitas to my role'

Actor Sushant Singh, who is all set to don a salt and pepper look in the new season of ‘Savdhaan India’, said that the new look adds another layer to his part in the show. Sushant’s presence and commendable acting skills have earned him a special place in the hearts of millions of viewers. However, it’s not just his acting prowess that has been garnering attention lately, it’s his striking salt and pepper look in the promo of the new season of ‘Savdhaan India’ with the new theme titled ‘Criminal Decoded’ that has everyone talking.

‘Savdhaan India’ is known for its gripping narratives and socially relevant stories.

Sushant has been associated with the show as its host for a considerable time, and his contribution to its success cannot be understated.

However, in the latest season, Sushant has undergone a transformation that has piqued the curiosity of both his fans and the general audience. The most noticeable change in Sushant’s look will be his salt and pepper beard and hair.

This distinguished look exudes a certain maturity and sophistication that perfectly complements the show’s serious and thought-provoking themes.

Commenting on his new look, Sushant said: “Our show has been a constant presence and a dominant force in Indian television since 2012. The introduction of the salt and pepper look brings an extra dimension of authenticity and gravitas to my role as the host of the show.”

“I am confident that our dedicated viewers, who have stood by us throughout these years, will appreciate not only my new appearance but also the upcoming season,” he added.

‘Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded’ will air on Star Bharat from September 26.