Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh has opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi and the difficulties she says eventually led to their breakup. During a recent conversation with fellow contestant ScoutOP, Uditi described the separation as a “blessing in disguise” and spoke about the problems they faced while they were together. Her comments appeared to refer to Karan Wahi, although she did not directly name him during the latest conversation. The two were reportedly together for around two and a half years before their relationship ended in 2022.

Talking about the relationship, Uditi said she felt there were times when her partner was too dominant and did not encourage her. She recalled being told, “Aap nahi kar paoge, aapko nahi aata. You won’t be able to do it. You don’t know how to do it.)” She also said, “Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai (My partner himself was demotivating me),” while explaining how she felt during that period. Uditi further recalled disagreements over their Golden Retriever, Noah, whom they adopted during the lockdown. “Uske le ke bahut ladaiyan hui,” she said. She also pointed to differences in their cleaning habits, saying, “Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag,” as another source of arguments.

Uditi also reflected on why some relationships fail despite the effort put into them. She suggested that timing and circumstances can play an important role and compared it to whether the stars of two people are aligned. Her latest comments come after she had already discussed the relationship earlier on Bigg Boss 20. At that time, she spoke about how difficult the breakup initially was and said she had eventually moved on. She had also said that even if Karan entered the show as a wildcard contestant, she would treat him like any other contestant.

Has Uditi any other topic expect bringing Karan again and again?

Do Something new girl #ScoutOP #YungDSA #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/my5iYFRO9o — Baap (@BinTere02) September 28, 2026

In another episode, Uditi spoke about her parents’ reaction to the relationship. She said her mother was uncomfortable because there was a 10 year age gap between the couple and because she was dating an actor. Uditi recalled, “Firstly, I came to meet my ex because he played football with all these actors, Abhishek, Ranbir and all. So, I met Ranbir because I used to be a fan. I used to come to Bombay to meet him. But he was so popular, usne story daal di (he put up a story).” She added, “My mother didn’t like the relationship kyunki das saal ka gap tha, my parents didn’t like ki main actor ko date karun,” she recalled.

Uditi has previously said that she first contacted Karan through Instagram about a restaurant in London. They met when he was visiting the city and continued speaking for around two months before they started dating. Their relationship became more widely known in January 2020 after Karan shared a picture with Uditi on social media.