Bollywood and the nickname culture in India

With iconic characters, epic dialogues, and actors who can make us swoon, Bollywood is a way of life for Indians. From recreating SRK’s signature open arms pose, to replicating Salman Khan’s OG bracelet and quoting Akshay Kumar’s hilarious dialogues, who amongst us isn’t influenced by the cult of personality of our favourite actors? Turns out, this obsession with Bollywood doesn’t just stop at adopting their mannerisms, but also their nicknames!

Snapchat released new research on Indian nickname culture, uncovering a national fascination with nicknames and Bollywood might be one of the biggest drivers of nicknaming in India. And that’s not all, it’s pulling all stops to celebrate the iconic nicknames inspired by India’s silver screen.

Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo, the epitome of elegance and charm, has topped the charts amongst Bollywood actors that inspire nicknames. Other stars include Akshay Kumar, the one and only Akki, the Khiladi of our hearts, and our beloved Bhai, Salman Khan, the Sultan of the silver screen. Rishi Kapoor’s Chintu and Saif Ali Khan’s Nawab were also named among the most loved nicknames.

Capturing the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts across multiple cities, these iconic actors have not only captivated audiences with their mesmerizing performances but have also inspired a wave of nicknames that have become part of our everyday conversations and made it to the top as India’s most common nicknames.

Raju from Hera Pheri, Pandey Ji from Dabangg – when the reel is real. The survey further unearthed an absolute blast from the past dominating the nicknaming trend. The vibe was all about nostalgia as names like Sonu and Monu from blockbusters like Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Style, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety were revealed to be common. Other legendary characters that inspired nicknames were Hera Pheri’s Raju, Mirzapur’s Guddu, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’s Pappu, and Dabangg’s Pandeyji.

It’s no wonder that Bollywood continues to inspire and influence the nickname culture in India. These beloved actors have left an indelible mark on our hearts, and their nicknames serve as a way for fans to express their affection and connection to the stars they adore. This finding definitely makes the Pappu in our hearts dance!

Unsurprisingly, the majority of Indian Gen Zs and young millennials are all about using their nicknames online. Why, you ask? Well, it’s all about being cool, maintaining privacy, and let’s face it, nicknames are way easier to remember. No wonder a whopping 96% of Indians have had a nickname at some point in their lives. It’s all about bringing the reel world into the real world, right?