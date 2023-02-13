itel Mobile India announces Hrithik Roshan as new Brand Ambassador to build deeper brand, customer connect

itel Mobile India on Monday announced Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan as its new Brand Ambassador to build deeper brand and customer connect. Hrithik’s unparalleled popularity across all segments of consumers combined with his Mass Fan Appeal will flag off a new consumer story for itel Mobile India, which has weaved its brand positioning on connecting the heart of every Indian with its new tagline #JodeIndiaKaHarDil.itel, said the company.

“I admire itel Mobile’s mission of fueling the aspirations and needs of Indian customers. With its trendy, new age yet affordable smartphones, itel Mobile is enabling and empowering consumers with a superior experience to lead a better life. With itel, I am eager to be a part of this magical journey leading towards a digitally progressive and empowered India,” Hrithik Roshan said in a statement.

The company said that it has solidified its position as one of the most favoured brands in the sub-Rs 8,000 segment with a record number of repeat customers among first-time buyers.

In a millennial world where technology is becoming more accessible and affordable, Hrithik’s pan-India stardom and standing as a superstar align perfectly with itel’s mission to make technology affordable for everyone, according to the company.

“We are extremely excited to have Hrithik Roshan on board as the brand ambassador for itel. With his charisma and mass appeal, itel is poised to reach newer heights fueling aspirations of Bharat and further cement our position as a leader in the sub-8k smartphone market,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel-TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

“With our new brand tagline #JodeIndiaKaHarDil. itel, we aim to make a positive impact in the lives of every Indian and help them achieve their dreams through the power of technology,” he added.

With a dynamic partnership, Hrithik and itel Mobile India are all set to bring a new perspective and thrill to the market in the days to come.

itel has been at the forefront of fulfilling the aspirations of real Bharat since its inception, providing the latest features and specifications at a disruptive price, the company mentioned.

With Hrithik’s dynamic personality and powerful aura, itel is poised to make its portfolio more premium and aspirational to a larger, more affluent audience in a segment below Rs 10,000.