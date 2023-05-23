scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldAdvertorial

Kartik Aaryan to be Superdry’s denim collection brand ambassador

Superdry, the iconic British brand known for its high-quality premium apparel, has launched its new campaign with brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan

By Editorial Desk
Kartik Aaryan to be Superdry's denim collection brand ambassador
Kartik Aaryan Superdry Basket Ball

Superdry, the iconic British brand known for its high-quality premium apparel, has launched its new campaign with brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan, sporting looks from the brand’s denim collection. The campaign features Kartik Aaryan in everyday denim moments, from being adventurous outdoors to relaxed indoors to showcase the durable, versatile collection from Superdry that helps you just be your unapologetic self.

The campaign puts forth a collection that fits all moods, with minimal to bold designs and colours that capture the essence of the everyday you. The range features a commitment to not only style but also functionality, durability and versatility while maintaining the brand’s sustainable ethos.

Speaking on the campaign, Kartik said, “I like to keep a balance of adventure while maintaining a carefree personality. The new Superdry collection fits perfectly with my busy schedule and casual vibe. It is all about denims that feature not only different styles but also comfort that lets you Be all day.”

“We are thrilled to be launching our second Denim collection with renowned actor and brand ambassador, Kartik Aryan. The collection takes inspiration from both the seventies and Y2K era to offer a trend-led range of denim that caters to various fits. Kartik’s style and fan base speak to the Gen-Z consumer that the brand is highly focused on targeting,” says Justin Lodge, Superdry’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ICC announces schedule for 10-team Men's World Cup Qualifier in Harare
Next article
IBA suspends four National Federations for joining “rogue governing body”
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Bethany Jane Mead visits Dubai Sports Council discusses ways of fruitful investment

Health & Lifestyle

American millionaire uses blood plasma from teenage son to reverse aging

Sports

Half court UAE final: Local Basketball stars aim to win

Sports

IBA suspends four National Federations for joining “rogue governing body”

Sports

ICC announces schedule for 10-team Men's World Cup Qualifier in Harare

Sports

Malaysia Masters 2023: Malvika, Ashmita advance to main draw; Sankar, Mithun crash out

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss; opt to bowl against unchanged Chennai Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

Siblings with autism share more father's genome: Study

Technology

Hackers stole about $400 mn from crypto projects in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Scientists identify brain signals for chronic pain

Health & Lifestyle

70% parents believe image editing apps, filters affecting kid's body image

Sports

Shotgun World Cup: Ganemat, Darshna claim historic silver-bronze finish in skeet at Almaty

Sports

Alberto Noguera signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Technology

Kerala to turn into 'Total e-Governance' state on Thursday

Technology

Shutterstock to acquire GIF platform Giphy from Meta for $53 mn

Technology

HP Inc leads India traditional PC market with a huge 33.8% share in Q1

News

9 years of 'Heropanti': Tiger Shroff is filled with gratitude

Technology

Infosys enters generative AI era with new offering to empower global firms

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US