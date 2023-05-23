Kartik Aaryan to be Superdry’s denim collection brand ambassador

Superdry, the iconic British brand known for its high-quality premium apparel, has launched its new campaign with brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan, sporting looks from the brand’s denim collection. The campaign features Kartik Aaryan in everyday denim moments, from being adventurous outdoors to relaxed indoors to showcase the durable, versatile collection from Superdry that helps you just be your unapologetic self.

The campaign puts forth a collection that fits all moods, with minimal to bold designs and colours that capture the essence of the everyday you. The range features a commitment to not only style but also functionality, durability and versatility while maintaining the brand’s sustainable ethos.

Speaking on the campaign, Kartik said, “I like to keep a balance of adventure while maintaining a carefree personality. The new Superdry collection fits perfectly with my busy schedule and casual vibe. It is all about denims that feature not only different styles but also comfort that lets you Be all day.”

“We are thrilled to be launching our second Denim collection with renowned actor and brand ambassador, Kartik Aryan. The collection takes inspiration from both the seventies and Y2K era to offer a trend-led range of denim that caters to various fits. Kartik’s style and fan base speak to the Gen-Z consumer that the brand is highly focused on targeting,” says Justin Lodge, Superdry’s Chief Marketing Officer.